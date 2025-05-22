Full list of ITV stars at risk of being 'axed' following brutal cuts

22 May 2025, 12:47

ITV are rumoured to be making cuts to their daytime staff
ITV are rumoured to be making cuts to their daytime staff. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

After job losses were announced in May, a number of ITV legends may be leaving shows such as Good Morning Britain, Lorraine and Loose Women.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Following the news ITV were making changes to Good Morning Britain, Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women, many presenters are facing the chopping block due to budget cuts.

On May 20th 2025 the channel announced various changes to its daytime schedule with GMB extended by a further half an hour to air from 6:30am to 9:30am, meaning Lorraine would be cut down to just 30 minutes. It was also revealed that Loose Women and Lorraine would only air 30 weeks of the year, cutting 22 weeks worth of shows.

Following this shock decision, there have been rumours some talent may 'quit' after they were left "furious" by the "kick in the teeth" news.

But which ITV stars are at risk of being axed? Here is everything we know so far.

Some Loose Women panelists may be leaving the show
Some Loose Women panelists may be leaving the show. Picture: Instagram/Loose Women

Adil Ray

Good Morning Britain presenter Adil Ray is one of the ITV favourites facing the axe after it was announced the show would be facing cuts.

The MailOnline are reporting that after a meeting of "senior ITV executives including daytime boss Emma Gormley" Adil is one of the stars who could be leaving.

Adil first began guest hosting GMB back in 2018, before taking on a more permanent role in 2020.

Adil Ray may be facing the boot from GMB
Adil Ray may be facing the boot from GMB. Picture: Alamy

Christine Lampard

Christine Lampard is rumoured to be taking the brunt of the cuts as she currently presents Loose Women and fills in as guest host on Lorraine.

A source told MailOnline: "Loose Women and Lorraine dropping down in their schedule will badly affect Christine Lampard, she anchors for both shows so most of her yearly work is now at stake."

Christine Lampard currently hosts Loose Women and guest presents Lorraine
Christine Lampard currently hosts Loose Women and guest presents Lorraine. Picture: Alamy

Lorraine Kelly

Star presenter Lorraine Kelly is said to be "furious" at the changes made to Lorraine, with many staff fearing the veteran journalist could quit the show for good.

Insiders told The Mirror: "There are genuine fears among staff that Lorraine may decide to walk if the quality of the show they are putting out declines. It’s hard to see how standards won’t fall….and there are questions over whether Lorraine will want to be associated with that.

"Lorraine and her team are perfectionists - it’s why the show is loved by so many."

Sources also told MailOnline: "Lorraine is also furious that her show has been chopped to 30 minutes and moved to just 30 weeks of the year, the same as Loose Women.

"She thinks it's the ultimate insult after so many years at the channel, especially as Good Morning Britain is staying the same, with the current hours, airing every weekday of the year, as her show rates the same as they do."

Lorraine Kelly is said to be "furious" at the decision
Lorraine Kelly is said to be "furious" at the decision. Picture: ITV

Ruth Langsford

Former This Morning presenter Ruth Langsford is said to be "angry" about the cuts, alongside her fellow Loose Women panelists Denise Welch, Kaye Adams and Nadia Sawalha.

Sources told MailOnline: "Ruth, Kaye, Nadia and Denise, in particular, have been reaching out to the production team in a panic and to express how angry they are that ITV had made this decision."

They also stated: "All of the presenters are in a state of panic and up in arms following ITV's announcement.

"These shows make up a large part of their livelihoods, so they are just as stressed and angry as the production staff, who have been told over 300 jobs are at risk."

Ruth Langsford is "angry" about the cuts to Loose Women
Ruth Langsford is "angry" about the cuts to Loose Women. Picture: Getty

Katie Piper

According to The Sun, Katie Piper along with Penny Lancaster and Dame Kelly Holmes could be facing the chop from Loose Women.

Sources told the publication: "There’s no way all the Loose Women will be needed now there’ll be far fewer episodes to fill."

Katie Piper may be at risk of losing her role on Loose Women
Katie Piper may be at risk of losing her role on Loose Women. Picture: Alamy

Staff are said to be "gutted" by the scheduling changes, with over 300 job losses expected.

A source told The Sun: "Everyone is completely gutted and in shock. We can’t believe they would dismantle these brilliant shows. It’s the death of daytime TV.”

Explaining the reasons for these cuts, an ITV insider told the publication: "We recognise Daytime is a very popular genre and these changes and efficiencies are about preserving the future of the genre, whilst also funding additional investment in dramas like Mr Bates vs The Post Office, coverage of the biggest sporting events like next year’s football World Cup as well as the UK’s biggest reality and entertainment shows."

