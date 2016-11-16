Fans Can't Get Enough Of Gareth Gates Dramatic Restyle

Gareth Gates

By Holly Fishwick

The singer's most widely recognised as a West End star, but the former reality star is making waves with his new look in NYC!

We'll always remember that beautiful voice from his 'Pop Idol' days, but the handsome crooner has recently undergone both a surprising career and style change...

The 32-year-old is currently sporting facial fuzz and a new combover...and his fans are LOVING it! 

Read more: Gareth Gates' Surprising Career Change Is Every Health Nut's Dream

The boy from Bradford has come a long way from the gelled, spiky tufts he used to sport as a Pop Idol finalist. 

These days the young lad is jet setting across the world with girlfriend Faye Brookes in tow and documenting their amazing holidays on his Instagram video blogs:

Fans are really rating the manly transition from 2002 pop darling, to suave and debonaire traveller. 

Just look at that quiff... fabulous darling! 

