Gary Barlow announces solo tour dates
The singer made the announcement on Twitter
Gary Barlow has announced he's playing a string of live dates in the UK and Ireland.
Barlow, who is currently busy working as a judge on the X Factor, will alternate playing live with his commitment on the TV talent show.
Tickets for the Take That star's shows go on sale on Friday October 19.
Check out the full list of live dates below:
- November 13 - Bournemouth International Centre
- November 14 - Plymouth Pavilion
- November 21 - Edinburgh Playhouse
- November 22 - Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
- November 27 - London Royal Albert Hall
- November 28 - Sheffield City Hall
- December 6 - Manchester 02 Apollo
- December 7 - Manchester, Bridgewater Hall
- December 28 - Newcastle City Hall
- December 30 - Wolverhampton Civic Hall
- December 31 - Oxford New Theatre
- January 2 - Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
- January 4 - Blackpool Opera House
- January 5 - Cardiff, St David's Hall
- January 7 - Dublin, Olympia Theatre
- January 8 - Belfast, Waterfront Hall Auditorium