Gary Barlow reveals dark struggle with bulimia after Take That split

29 January 2026, 15:31

Gary Barlow in Take That
Gary Barlow opens up about his long battle with bulimia following Take That’s split in 1996. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Take That's new Netflix documentary sees Gary Barlow open up about his health battle with eating disorder bulimia.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Take That are stepping back into the spotlight as Netflix readies a new three-part documentary charting the band’s rise from five working-class lads to global icons.

The group, originally made up of Gary Barlow, Mark Owen, Howard Donald, Jason Orange and Robbie Williams, have been one of Britain’s most successful boybands for over three decades.

Now, fans will get an unprecedented look inside their story with never-before-seen footage, interviews and candid reflections on fame, friendship and the fallout that followed Robbie’s shock departure in the 1990s.

In the new Netflix docuseries, which features unseen clips filmed by Howard Donald over 35 years, the band open up about their highs, lows and the moments that nearly broke them.

Gary Barlow has opened up about the dark days he endured after Take That split in 1996.
Gary Barlow has opened up about the dark days he endured after Take That split in 1996. Picture: Getty

The series is directed by David Soutar, with the band handing over full editorial control, a bold decision for a group whose tensions have been well-documented.

In one emotional scene, Gary opens up about his long battle with bulimia following Take That’s split in 1996 and the painful rivalry that developed between him and Robbie.

In the series, Gary shares previously unseen photographs and recalls how he struggled with fame’s aftermath. He said: “You’re the butt of the joke. It was so excruciating you just want to crawl into a hole. There was a period of 13 months where I didn’t leave the house once. I’d also started to put weight on.

“The more weight I put on, the less people would recognise me and I thought, this is good. This is what I have been waiting for. This is a normal life," Gary explained.

“So I went on this mission then — if the food went past me I would just eat it. And I’d killed the pop star. I would have these nights and I would eat and eat and eat but however I felt about myself, I felt ten times worse the day after.”

Gary Barlow and his wife in 2003
Gary Barlow began to turn his life around after the band's split impacted his health. Picture: Getty

At his heaviest, Gary weighed just over 17 stone.

He told The Sun: “One day, I thought, ‘I have been out, it’s ten o’clock, I have eaten too much, I need to get rid of this food.’ You just go off to a dark corner of the house and you make yourself sick. You think it’s only once, then all of a sudden you’re walking down that corridor again and again. Is this it? Is this what I am going to be doing forever?”

By 2003, Gary began to turn his life around. “I just went, ‘No, I’m not having this any more. I’m going to change. I want to change and I’m determined that this is not who I’ve become,’” he said.

Take That are BACK! Why they're bringing The Circus Tour back after 17 years

“It only took a few years to get that low, but it took me years to get back to who I wanted to be. Ten years probably.”

Howard is equally candid in the documentary, revealing how lost he felt after the band first split.

He says: “I felt like I was the only one who didn’t grow up, even though I was the eldest. I was a nobody in school, I didn’t go to university, I didn’t think I’d do anything but I felt like a superhero up on that stage.

"It was going towards a depressive state. I decided to go to the Thames. I was seriously thinking I was going to kill myself but I was too much of a s**tbag to do it.”

Netflix has since unveiled the first official trailer for the upcoming Take That documentary, which includes rare footage of Jason Orange, who famously quit the group in 2014.

Take That | First Look | Netflix

The clip shows the camera-shy singer rehearsing with his bandmates in gothic outfits, his voice narrating over a grainy backstage moment: “We were tight amongst ourselves, I felt like we were kings of the world.”

Speaking at the premiere, Howard told The Sun: “I think it is such a true documentary. You can easily do a documentary and take out all the bits that you feel uncomfortable with — and there are quite a lot of uncomfortable bits in there."

"But it’s true of the last 35 years of Take That," he said. "There is a lot of footage people have never seen. It’s good for people to see.”

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Lily Allen singer has been seen romantically linked with writer and artist Jonah Freud

Who is Lily Allen's new boyfriend? Meet Jonah Freud

Love Island All Stars is bringing a big US twist to the 2026 series

Love Island All Stars first look sees huge USA bombshell villa twist

Love Island

Love Island All Stars dumps as many contestants as it welcomes bombshells

Love Island All Stars 2026 - who was dumped from the villa?

Love Island

Love Island's Lucinda and Samie have discussed their friendship in the villa

What happened between Love Island's Lucinda and Samie? Inside their fallout

Love Island

Lucinda's ex-boyfriend Zac claimed she was in a relationship.

Love Island star Lucinda's ex claims she's 'got a boyfriend on the outside'

Love Island

Harry Styles performing o stage in a red sequin blazer

How much are Harry Styles's Together, Together tickets? And how much is he donating?

Music

Beckham: Family at War – UNTOLD is a one-off documentary airing this week.

New Beckham family feud documentary to air tonight following Brooklyn's shock statement

TV & Movies

Love Island All Stars will face Maya Jama in the villa tonight

Love Island All Stars first look sees Maya Jama bring unexpected twist

Love Island

Helena admitted she's been flirting with one All Star off-screen.

Love Island's Helena 'secretly messaging' All Stars boy who's lined-up as 2026 bombshell

Love Island

Harry Styles is heading on tour in 2026

Harry Styles Together, Together Tour dates, venues, tickets and presale revealed

Events

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Hobbycraft has issued an urgent recall over the Giant Box of Crafts

Hobbycraft urgently recalls kids giant craft box over asbestos fears

Lifestyle

Karren addressed the swirling rumours she used fat loss jabs.

Karren Brady reveals real reason behind dramatic weight loss

Celebrities

Drama erupts on Love Island All Stars

Love Island All Stars first look sees Islanders in tears as game gets heated

Love Island

Lucinda hinted at a fallout between her and co-star Millie.

What happened between Love Island's Lucinda and Millie? Their friendship fall-out explained

Love Island

Love Island exes Curtis and Ekin-Su dated for three months last year.

Love Island's Ekin-Su takes swipe at ex Curtis Pritchard as he enters villa for fourth time

Love Island

The Love Island All Stars cast of 2026 are older and wiser this series

Love Island All Stars 2026 ages from youngest to oldest

Love Island

Love Island All Stars will see Samie and Lucinda go head to head for Ciaran Davies

Love Island All Stars first look reveals battle of the bombshells as Samie and Lucinda fall out

Love Island

After ears of reflecting and with the tragic death of former contestant Liam Payne (pictured), Simon Cowell he now admits he would handle things differently.

Simon Cowell vows to do things differently as he reflects on Liam Payne's death

Sarah Michelle Gellar opened up about a small choice she and Freddie Prinze Jr. make to keep their marriage happy.

Sarah Michelle Gellar shares surprising secret to 23-year marriage with Freddie Prinze Jr

Jesy Nelson is set to open up about the reasons behind her sudden departure from Little Mix

Jesy Nelson 'ready' to break silence on why she left Little Mix

Bridgerton has welcomed Yerin Ha to their season 4 cast as the leading lady

Who plays Sophie Baek in Bridgerton? Yerin Ha's age, partner, TV shows and family revealed

TV & Movies

Zac Woodworth is a contestant on Love Island All Stars 2026.

Love Island All Stars Zac Woodworth - age, job, Instagram and reality TV history

Love Island

Sher Suarez is a contestant on Love Island All Stars 2026.

Love Island All Stars Sher Suarez - age, job, Instagram and reality TV history

Love Island

Lucinda Strafford grew up in Brighton, south of England.

Love Island All Stars Lucinda Strafford - age, job, ex-boyfriends and island history

Love Island

Love Island All Stars contestant Ciaran Davies was a runner-up wit his ex-girlfriend

Who was Ciaran Davies with on Love Island and why did they split?

Love Island

Love Island has welcomed Curtis Pritchard back to the villa for the fourth time

Love Island All Stars Curtis Pritchard - age, ex-girlfriends, famous brother and island history