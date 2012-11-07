Gary Barlow is 'national treasure' says Prince Charles

Royal praises the Take That musician at the Music Industry Trust Awards

Prince Charles has praised Gary Barlow for his service to the music industry and his charitable work.

The prince could not attend the Music Industry Trust Awards as he's currently in Australia, but sent Barlow a video message.

'I cannot thank you enough for all the pleasure you have given to so many people through your music' said Charles 'but also your charitable endeavours.

'Over the past 25 years you have become one of the great stars of the British music industry' continued the royal 'and you are the very embodiment of that rare species — a national treasure