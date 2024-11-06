Gary Barlow son height: How tall Daniel Barlow really is as picture goes viral

6 November 2024, 12:50

So, how tall really is Gary Barlow's son Daniel?
So, how tall really is Gary Barlow's son Daniel? Picture: Gary Barlow / Instagram
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

How tall is Gary Barlow's son? And how tall is Gary Barlow himself?

Gary Barlow, 53, has gone viral for the second time this year after sharing a picture of himself with his wife Dawn Andrews, and two of their children; Daniel, 24, and 15-year-old Daisy.

While the picture was simply a rare look into the Take That singer's family life, it has taken on a life of it's own after people pointed out just how tall Daniel appears to be compared to the rest of his family.

In the picture, Daniel stands with his arm around his father, who is a modest 5ft 8inches (1.73m) tall, while mum Dawn and sister Daisy cuddle up next to them.

As the picture goes viral and an onslaught of Gary Barlow memes take over social media, here's how tall Daniel Barlow really is.

Gary Barlow's son Daniel is much taller than his 5ft 8 dad
Gary Barlow's son Daniel is much taller than his 5ft 8 dad. Picture: Gary Barlow / Instagram

How tall is Gary Barlow's son?

Gary Barlow's son, Daniel Barlow, is reported to be 6ft 2inches (1.88m) tall.

Some people who have been left shocked by the height difference between Daniel and the rest of his family might have expected more from this revelation, however, it could be Gary Barlow's more average height that makes Daniel appear so tall.

How tall is Gary Barlow?

Gary Barlow may appear very short next to his 6ft 2 son, but this could be because he is around 5ft 8in (1.73m) tall himself.

Gary's height is just below the UK average for men, which is 5ft 9inches.

Gary Barlow and his wife Dawn have four children together, Daniel, Emily, Daisy and Poppy, who was sadly delivered stillborn in 2012
Gary Barlow and his wife Dawn have four children together, Daniel, Emily, Daisy and Poppy, who was sadly delivered stillborn in 2012. Picture: Getty

Who is Gary Barlow's son Daniel?

Gary Barlow and his wife, 54-year-old dancer Dawn Andrews, have three children; son Daniel, 24, daughter Emily, 22, and their youngest Daisy, who is 15-years-old.

Daniel is their eldest child, born in 2000, with Emily and Daisy being welcomed in 2002 and 2009.

Despite his father's successful career in music and showbiz, Daniel - like his sister Emily - has chosen to shy away from following in Gary's footsteps.

He lives a private life away from the spotlight, and has gone into a career in "medicine and physiology", Gary has previously explained.

He revealed in an interview: "The two oldest ones [Daniel and Emily] have kind of gone into medicine and physiology – studying strength and conditioning – and my youngest one, Daisy, I’m not too sure what she’s heading for but again, she’s very studious… unlike me and my wife."

TV & Movies