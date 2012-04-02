Gary Barlow stranded by cyclone

The Take That man is stranded on an island near Papua New Guinea.

Gary landed in the Solomon Islands on Friday 30th March to film a documentary for the Queen's Diamond Jubilee, but now has to wait for a search and rescue party to collect him and his crew.



'We're stranded on an island in the Solomons,' tweeted the singer this morning. 'There's a cyclone heading our way and there's no way off. Gonna have to sit it out!!



'Powers back on,' continued the 41-year-old star. 'The lovely government here are sending a search and rescue boat for us this morning #adventure.'



Gary is expecting his fourth child with his wife Dawn, and bandmates Mark Owen and Robbie Williams have also announced that they are expectant fathers.