Gary Barlow wife and kids: A look inside the Take That star's family life

Gary Barlow is a proud husband and father. Picture: Gary Barlow/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Who are Gary Barlow's children? And how long has he been with wife Dawn? Here's everything you need to know about his family.

Gary Barlow may have worldwide success with his band Take That but it's his personal family life with his wife and children that really drives him.

Married to partner Dawn Andrews since 2000, the couple have been through some incredible highs off the back of his music success, but also some sad lows after they lost their fourth daughter Poppy when she was stillborn.

Together, Gary and Dawn also have son Daniel - who recently went viral for his height - and daughter Emily and Daisy whom they are extremely proud of.

Here's everything you need to know about the 'Rule The World' singer's family including his relationship with Dawn and what he has said about his children.

Gary Barlow met wife Dawn when she was a backing dancer for Take That. Picture: Getty

Who is Gary Barlow's wife Dawn Andrews?

Dawn is a professional dancer who toured with Take That in 1995.

Aged 54, Dawn has managed to maintain a low profile despite being married to one of the biggest pop stars in the UK.

How long has Gary Barlow and wife Dawn Andrews been together?

Gary and Dawn first met in 1990, over 30 years ago, when she was hired for a pop video they made.

They crossed paths during another performance but didn't officially start getting to know one another until 1995 when she joined Take That on tour.

The happy couple went public with their romance one year later and they spent four years together before they got married and welcomed their first child.

In a podcast released earlier this year, Gary spoke about his love for his partner and said: "She's really special, really special. She's a no-nonsense mum. She brought our kids up, I didn't. I do this job which is bloody all encompassing, I travel all round the world, she gave up her job to bring our kids up.

"Left her dreams to one side and I got to do mine still. She's done a brilliant job, everyone who meets our kids always says how great they are. She's a wonderful woman, she's pretty tough on me, I've got to be honest. She’s the real deal.”

Gary Barlow and his wife have maintained a strong and positive relationship through their decades together. Picture: Gary Barlow/Instagram

Who are Gary Barlow's children?

Together, Gary and Dawn have four children - Daniel, Emily, Daisy and Poppy who sadly was stillborn.

Their oldest Daniel is 24, Emily is 22, and Daisy is 15.

Again, they keep their family out of the spotlight as much as possible but they do happily share snippets from holidays and special moments at home on social media.

Talking about their jobs and careers, Gary told The Mirror: "The two oldest ones [Daniel and Emily] have kind of gone into medicine and physiology – studying strength and conditioning – and my youngest one, Daisy, I’m not too sure what she’s heading for but again, she’s very studious… unlike me and my wife."

In August 2012, the couple confirmed their fourth child Poppy was stillborn and is something Gary has admitted he still struggles with to this day.