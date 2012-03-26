Gary Oldman bags 'Best Actor' at Jameson Empire Awards
Gary Oldman's performance in the spy film might have been overlooked at the BAFTAs and the Oscars, but it certainly wasn't last night at the Jameson Empire Awards 2012, where Oldman bagged the Best Actor gong.
Another notable Brit to win was up and coming actor Michael Fassbender, who received the Empire Hero award.
'Chalet Girl' actress Felicity Jones won Best Newcomer whilst 'Tyrannosaur' star Olivia Coleman bagged the Best Actress award.
See all the winners below.
Voted by readers:
The Art Of 3D presented by RealD
The Adventures Of Tintin: The Secret Of The Unicorn
Best Male Newcomer
Tom Hiddleston
Best Female Newcomer
Felicity Jones
Best Comedy
The Inbetweeners Movie
Best Thriller
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy
Best Horror
Kill List
Best Sci-Fi/Fantasy
Thor
Jameson Best Actor
Gary Oldman (Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy)
Best Actress
Olivia Colman (Tyrannosaur)
Best British Film
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy
Best Film presented by Sky Movies
Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows – Part 2
Voted by Empire:
Empire Hero
Michael Fassbender
Empire Legend
Tim Burton
Empire Inspiration
Ron Howard
Best Director
David Yates (Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows – Part 2)
Done In 60 Seconds
Indira Suleimenova for Black Swan