Gary Oldman bags 'Best Actor' at Jameson Empire Awards

Gary Oldman's performance in the spy film might have been overlooked at the BAFTAs and the Oscars, but it certainly wasn't last night at the Jameson Empire Awards 2012, where Oldman bagged the Best Actor gong.

Another notable Brit to win was up and coming actor Michael Fassbender, who received the Empire Hero award.

'Chalet Girl' actress Felicity Jones won Best Newcomer whilst 'Tyrannosaur' star Olivia Coleman bagged the Best Actress award.

See all the winners below.


Voted by readers:

The Art Of 3D presented by RealD
The Adventures Of Tintin: The Secret Of The Unicorn

Best Male Newcomer
Tom Hiddleston

Best Female Newcomer
Felicity Jones

Best Comedy
The Inbetweeners Movie

Best Thriller
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy

Best Horror
Kill List

Best Sci-Fi/Fantasy
Thor

Jameson Best Actor
Gary Oldman (Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy)

Best Actress
Olivia Colman (Tyrannosaur)

Best British Film
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy

Best Film presented by Sky Movies
Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows – Part 2

Voted by Empire:

Empire Hero
Michael Fassbender

Empire Legend
Tim Burton

Empire Inspiration
Ron Howard

Best Director
David Yates (Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows – Part 2)

Done In 60 Seconds
Indira Suleimenova for Black Swan

