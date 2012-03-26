Gary Oldman bags 'Best Actor' at Jameson Empire Awards

Gary Oldman's performance in the spy film might have been overlooked at the BAFTAs and the Oscars, but it certainly wasn't last night at the Jameson Empire Awards 2012, where Oldman bagged the Best Actor gong.



Another notable Brit to win was up and coming actor Michael Fassbender, who received the Empire Hero award.



'Chalet Girl' actress Felicity Jones won Best Newcomer whilst 'Tyrannosaur' star Olivia Coleman bagged the Best Actress award.

See all the winners below.







Voted by readers:



The Art Of 3D presented by RealD

The Adventures Of Tintin: The Secret Of The Unicorn



Best Male Newcomer

Tom Hiddleston



Best Female Newcomer

Felicity Jones



Best Comedy

The Inbetweeners Movie



Best Thriller

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy



Best Horror

Kill List



Best Sci-Fi/Fantasy

Thor



Jameson Best Actor

Gary Oldman (Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy)



Best Actress

Olivia Colman (Tyrannosaur)



Best British Film

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy



Best Film presented by Sky Movies

Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows – Part 2



Voted by Empire:



Empire Hero

Michael Fassbender



Empire Legend

Tim Burton



Empire Inspiration

Ron Howard



Best Director

David Yates (Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows – Part 2)



Done In 60 Seconds

Indira Suleimenova for Black Swan







