Gemma Collins says she's 'saving the NHS' by taking weight loss jabs

23 April 2025, 12:17 | Updated: 23 April 2025, 12:22

  • Gemma Collins says she 'feels a million dollars' after starting the weight loss and diabetes drug Mounjaro
  • The former TOWIE star says the prescription-only drug means she won't be going to the NHS with an obesity related illness in the future
  • 'The GC' has dropped two stone in weight since starting the injections, but is on the road to losing another two stone to reach her goal weight
  • Listen to Heart on Global Player, the official Heart app
Gemma Collins says she's 'saving the NHS' by taking weight loss jabs
Gemma Collins says she's 'saving the NHS' by taking weight loss jabs. Picture: Gemma Collins / Instagram - Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Gemma Collins has called weight loss and diabetes drug Mounjaro 'life-changing' as she opens up on how her two stone weight loss has left her feeling unrecognisable.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Gemma Collins, 44, has said she is "saving the NHS" after starting weight loss jabs, with the reality TV star certain she will not need to go to the hospital for any weight-related health issues again.

The former TOWIE star, who also goes by the name 'The GC', has opened up on how the injections have changed her life, already having dropped two stone since starting the treatment.

Gemma started taking the weight loss and diabetes drug Mounjaro earlier this year - a private, prescription-only treatment that comes as a weekly self-injectable pen - and has called it "life-changing" and "revolutionary" after years of putting herself on "stressful diets".

The former Celebrity Big Brother star is currently two-stone down, but she's not stopping there, with her goal of fitting into a size 16 now on the horizon. At her heaviest, Gemma was 23-stone and wore a size 26.

Gemma started taking the weight loss and diabetes drug Mounjaro earlier this year
Gemma started taking the weight loss and diabetes drug Mounjaro earlier this year. Picture: Gemma Collins / Instagram

“I've lost so much weight, you wouldn't believe it," Gemma told The Mirror: "It’s the only thing I’ve managed to lose weight on without putting myself on a stressful diet. It is a revolutionary, life changing drug for people that are overweight. I feel so much happier in myself, I feel a million dollars."

She went on: "I think I'm actually saving the NHS. I won’t be going to the NHS with an obesity related illness so I won’t be putting any strain on it. I’m loving life, honey.”

Gemma has said it is a "shame" she has had to wait until the age of 44 in order to find something that works for her, as she now says she "feels like a normal person."

"There’s no food noise anymore," she explains: "I feel so much better and free as a person to concentrate on other stuff because I'm not constantly thinking about food."

Gemma Collins is currently two-stone down, but she's not stopping there, with her goal of fitting into a size 16
Gemma Collins is currently two-stone down, but she's not stopping there, with her goal of fitting into a size 16. Picture: PA

Gemma's goal weight is in sight, with the star revealing: “I want to lose another two stone, this time I've done it super, super slow and I've not put any pressure on myself. I've followed it exactly how I needed to do it."

The weight loss jabs have been so successful on Gemma that her clothes have now become too big for her, and she is being forced to wear very oversized items due to the fact she is "not ready" to slide into tighter items.

"As the weather gets warmer, I am just gonna start being able to wear tighter stuff and things like that, but I'm not quite there yet," she said: "I'll put some pyjamas on and a nightie, and I'm like, ‘God, these are massive’. I can’t believe they used to fit me and now they’re hanging off.”

Gemma Collins has called weight loss and diabetes drug Mounjaro 'life-changing'
Gemma Collins has called weight loss and diabetes drug Mounjaro 'life-changing'. Picture: Instagram/GemmaCollins

Gemma said there have been some instances where she has not been able to recognise herself in pictures since her weight loss: "Even when I go places and people take pictures of me, I’m like, ‘Wow. Is that really me?’ and I’m not asking them to angle the camera higher or anything to make myself look smaller."

She added: "And my body isn’t in so much pain so I'm not carrying so much weight. So it’s nice, but I'm not obsessed with it, hun. I'm not dying to be thin and all of that. It’s just slowly, slowly with me."

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

The CBB fees have been revealed

Celebrity Big Brother fees: How much each housemate is being paid revealed

MAFS Australia's Ryan has filed for a restraining order against Jacqui

MAFS Australia's Ryan says Jacqui tried to 'destroy his life' as he files for a restraining order

Married at First Sight

Their BBC reality series shares a real insight into their marriage.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash turn to couple's therapy to tackle marriage issues

Patsy refused to answer hosts AJ and Will's questions.

Celebrity Big Brother's Patsy Palmer refuses to speak during awkward exit interview

TV & Movies

Viewers are keen to learn who voices Big Brother

Who is the voice of Big Brother? Their real identity revealed

Big Brother

JoJo Siwa opened up about her sexuality to drag queen Danny Beard.

JoJo Siwa says 'she's no longer a lesbian' as she shares sexuality update on Celebrity Big Brother

TV & Movies

The full line-up of 'Celebrity Traitors' 2025 has been revealed

'Celebrity Traitors' 2025 full line-up: All 19 confirmed stars revealed

The Traitors

Sir Chris Hoy explained how he was coping with his cancer treatment.

Sir Chris Hoy issues health update amid terminal cancer battle: 'I'm doing well'

Adam and Tayah are still going strong.

MAFS UK's Adam and Tayah welcome second baby and reveal unique name

Married at First Sight

The Celebrity Traitors UK cast and start date

Celebrity Traitors latest: Release date, cast and filming revealed

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Ella admitted she was excited to meet Chris before entering CBB.

Celebrity Big Brother’s Ella predicted Chris would 'fancy her' before entering house

TV & Movies

Is Joel really dead in 'The Last of Us'?

Is Joel really dead in 'The Last of Us'? Why Pedro Pascal will return

Chris broke down in the Diary Room.

Celebrity Big Brother's Chris Hughes left heartbroken over friendship with JoJo Siwa

TV & Movies

Olly Murs and Amelia Murs are expecting a second child together

Olly Murs and wife Amelia announce they are expecting second child

The MAFS couple are currently planning their wedding.

MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Clint reveal unique baby names amid pregnancy rumours

Married at First Sight

Emma opened up about her family's 'deeply personal' journey.

Bruce Willis' wife Emma vows to help families caring for loved ones with dementia

The original 1995 movie starred Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash and Brittany Murphy.

Clueless TV show: Everything we know about the sequel starring Alicia Silverstone as Cher

The pair were caught cuddling in the CBB garden.

Celebrity Big Brother's JoJo and Chris 'flirty embrace' exposed in unaired live-stream footage

TV & Movies

MAFS Australia's Jamie has spoken out against her partner Dave

MAFS Australia's Jamie accuses Dave of not being in experiment of the 'right reasons'

Married at First Sight

Fans told Fern she looked 'fabulous'.

Fern Britton shows off five-stone weight loss and reveals secret to transformation

Why did Angellica Bell leave 'The Martin Lewis Show'?

Why did Angellica Bell leave 'The Martin Lewis Show'? Real reason for abrupt exit revealed

Donna Preston is an actress and writer set to appear in CBB

Donna Preston facts: Celebrity Brother star and actor's age, partner and career explained

Jack P Shepherd is taking part in Celebrity Big Brother 2025

Jack P Shepherd facts: Actor's age, net worth, partner, children and height revealed

Danny Beard's personal life has been revealed

Danny Beard facts: Drag queen's age, partner, pronouns and TV appearances revealed

Patsy Palmer's age, acting career, husband, children and LA life explained

Patsy Palmer facts: EastEnders star's age, career, husband, children and LA life explained

Ella Rae Wise is taking part in CBB 2025

Ella Rae Wise facts: TOWIE star's age, boyfriend, Instagram and career revealed