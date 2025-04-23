Gemma Collins says she's 'saving the NHS' by taking weight loss jabs

Gemma Collins says she's 'saving the NHS' by taking weight loss jabs. Picture: Gemma Collins / Instagram - Getty

By Alice Dear

Gemma Collins has called weight loss and diabetes drug Mounjaro 'life-changing' as she opens up on how her two stone weight loss has left her feeling unrecognisable.

Gemma Collins, 44, has said she is "saving the NHS" after starting weight loss jabs, with the reality TV star certain she will not need to go to the hospital for any weight-related health issues again.

The former TOWIE star, who also goes by the name 'The GC', has opened up on how the injections have changed her life, already having dropped two stone since starting the treatment.

Gemma started taking the weight loss and diabetes drug Mounjaro earlier this year - a private, prescription-only treatment that comes as a weekly self-injectable pen - and has called it "life-changing" and "revolutionary" after years of putting herself on "stressful diets".

The former Celebrity Big Brother star is currently two-stone down, but she's not stopping there, with her goal of fitting into a size 16 now on the horizon. At her heaviest, Gemma was 23-stone and wore a size 26.

Gemma started taking the weight loss and diabetes drug Mounjaro earlier this year. Picture: Gemma Collins / Instagram

“I've lost so much weight, you wouldn't believe it," Gemma told The Mirror: "It’s the only thing I’ve managed to lose weight on without putting myself on a stressful diet. It is a revolutionary, life changing drug for people that are overweight. I feel so much happier in myself, I feel a million dollars."

She went on: "I think I'm actually saving the NHS. I won’t be going to the NHS with an obesity related illness so I won’t be putting any strain on it. I’m loving life, honey.”

Gemma has said it is a "shame" she has had to wait until the age of 44 in order to find something that works for her, as she now says she "feels like a normal person."

"There’s no food noise anymore," she explains: "I feel so much better and free as a person to concentrate on other stuff because I'm not constantly thinking about food."

Gemma Collins is currently two-stone down, but she's not stopping there, with her goal of fitting into a size 16. Picture: PA

Gemma's goal weight is in sight, with the star revealing: “I want to lose another two stone, this time I've done it super, super slow and I've not put any pressure on myself. I've followed it exactly how I needed to do it."

The weight loss jabs have been so successful on Gemma that her clothes have now become too big for her, and she is being forced to wear very oversized items due to the fact she is "not ready" to slide into tighter items.

"As the weather gets warmer, I am just gonna start being able to wear tighter stuff and things like that, but I'm not quite there yet," she said: "I'll put some pyjamas on and a nightie, and I'm like, ‘God, these are massive’. I can’t believe they used to fit me and now they’re hanging off.”

Gemma Collins has called weight loss and diabetes drug Mounjaro 'life-changing'. Picture: Instagram/GemmaCollins

Gemma said there have been some instances where she has not been able to recognise herself in pictures since her weight loss: "Even when I go places and people take pictures of me, I’m like, ‘Wow. Is that really me?’ and I’m not asking them to angle the camera higher or anything to make myself look smaller."

She added: "And my body isn’t in so much pain so I'm not carrying so much weight. So it’s nice, but I'm not obsessed with it, hun. I'm not dying to be thin and all of that. It’s just slowly, slowly with me."