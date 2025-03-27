Gemma Collins proudly shows off two-stone weight loss after starting jabs

Gemma Collins showed off her two-stone weight loss. Picture: Getty / Gemma Collins - Instagram

By Alice Dear

Gemma Collins says she feels "like a million dollars" after starting to take weight-loss injections, dropping an impressive two stone and two dress sizes.

Gemma Collins, 44, took to Instagram on Wednesday, March 26, to show off her two-stone weight loss after years of struggling with diets.

The former TOWIE star, who also goes by the name The GC, has previously revealed she has started taking the NHS-approved weight-loss jab Mounjaro to help her reach her goal size.

Since her weight loss, the reality TV star has teamed up with a fitness clothing brand called TLC Sport as the face of their size inclusion collection, and on Wednesday she took to social media to talk about the items she was wearing, in turn revealing the full extent of her weight loss.

Speaking to the camera, she said: "I just love wearing my compression garments, they make you feel super snatched.

"And they're just super comfy, breathable. I feel a million dollars in them, you can dress them up or dress them down."

Gemma Collins showed off her new figure on Instagram. Picture: Gemma Collins / Instagram

Last month, Gemma told The Sun how she had turned to weight-loss jabs for help, telling them in an interview: "I can't believe I've finally found something that works. I've lost nearly two stone already and it's been completely effortless - I don't even want to eat anymore!"

Gemma is currently two-stone down, but she's not stopping there, with her goal of fitting into a size 16 now on the horizon. At her heaviest, Gemma was 23-stone and wore a size 26, however, with the help of the jabs she has dropped down to a size 20.

She added: "I got on the scales and lost something like 6kg in my first week. I bet my house by May, I'll have six stone off. And it's been effortless."

Gemma Collins wants to start a family with fiancé Rami. Picture: Getty

One of the biggest drives to lose weight for Gemma is her desire to start a family with fiancé Rami Hawash. She previously said that she "truly believed" that, once she has lost more weight, she will fall pregnant.

Prior to the weight-loss jabs, Gemma underwent a secret operation to have a gastric balloon fitted, however, she quickly had the surgery reversed after falling extremely ill.

"It was scary", she said at the time: "I should never have done it... I thought I was going to die. I could not get out of bed. The pain in my stomach... because it was like a foreign body in my belly."