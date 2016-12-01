Motivation Behind Gemma Collins' TWO Stone Weight Loss Revealed As She Flaunts New Figure

The TOWIE star is loving life after dropping in weight before Christmas.

The motivation behind Gemma Collins' brand new figure has been revealed, after she showed off the results of her two stone weight loss in stunning new pictures.

'The Only Way Is Essex' star was reportedly given the motivation to lose the weight after watching her mum battle with rheumatoid arthritis.

In a last ditch battle to drop the pounds the reality star decided to go on a booze ban, after being inspired to get healthy due to her mother's crippling condition.

A source close to Gemma told Star magazine: “Gemma lost nearly 2st by cutting out alcohol and eating healthily."

"She’s taking time to look after herself now that her mum Joan is doing better.”

#cybermonday 50% off www.gemmacollinscollection.com A photo posted by Gemma Collins (@gemmacollins1) onNov 28, 2016 at 11:58am PST

Obviously happy with her new found figure, Gemma took to Instagram to show of the results of her hard work and posted a series of slimmed down snaps.

Gemma, who has openly struggled with weight loss, previously revealed that she has no pans to lose all of her curves and said she has no intentions of slimming down to a size 10.

She said: “I obviously don’t want to go down to a size 10 or 12, but I’m a 20 now and if I was a 14 or 16, I feel it’s something I could do."

Go on girl!