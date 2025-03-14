Gene Hackman's whopping $80million fortune revealed as details of will released

14 March 2025, 13:08

Details of Gene Hackman's huge fortune have emerged.
Details of Gene Hackman's huge fortune have emerged. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Claire Blackmore

Experts are predicting a legal battle among Gene Hackman's family after it was revealed the actor left his riches to late wife Betsy Arakawa.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Hollywood legend Gene Hackman's staggering fortune has been revealed after the contents of his will were disclosed following his death, aged 95.

The Oscar-winning actor passed away from heart disease and complications due to Alzheimer’s back in February – days after his wife Betsy Arakawa, 65, died from a rare infectious disease.

The married couple were found dead along with one of their dogs at their Santa Fe home weeks later when police were alerted to the property, sparking an investigation into the mystery circumstances.

Now, the father-of-three's eye-watering $80million estate has been uncovered as legal proceedings surrounding his will have begun.

The actor pictured with wife Betsy and two of his three children – Elizabeth and Leslie.
The actor pictured with wife Betsy and two of his three children – Elizabeth and Leslie. Picture: Getty

Officials have claimed the movie star's whopping pot of wealth has been left to his late wife Betsy, who was the successor trustee of his trust.

As reports of the paperwork start to emerge, it is not yet known whether Gene, who had advanced Alzheimer's disease, left any of his money to his three children.

The film star shared one son and two daughters – Christopher Allen Hackman, Elizabeth Jean Hackman, Leslie Anne Hackman – with his late ex-wife Faye Maltese.

This uncertainty has sparked a debate over whether the Unforgiven actor's remaining family members will enter into a legal showdown over the will, which was last signed in 2005.

The couple were found dead at their New Mexico property in February 2025.
The couple were found dead at their New Mexico property in February 2025. Picture: Getty

Classical pianist Betsy, who married husband Gene in 1991, stated in her will that she wanted to leave her riches to a trust, meaning her money will be used to pay off medical debts and be donated to charity.

A legal expert explained that if she had passed away before Gene, his children would be looking at a very different financial situation.

He told the Daily Mail: "If he died first and she [Betsy] had survived, it would've been World War III.

"His kids would've probably gone crazy."

In the wake of their deaths, it was revealed that Gene likely passed away on 18th February, shortly after his wife, who allegedly died around 11th February.

Medical reports said he was killed by "hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, with Alzheimer’s disease as a significant contributory factor".

Officials found that Betsy lost her life to a life-threatening lung condition linked to hantavirus, which is a rare disease transmitted by rodent droppings.

Gene is believed to have died from heart disease and complications due to Alzheimer's.
Gene is believed to have died from heart disease and complications due to Alzheimer's. Picture: Getty

Since their shock deaths sent ripples throughout Hollywood, Gene’s nephew Tim Hackman has spoken out about his uncle's funeral arrangements.

He admitted that he had always assumed Betsy would plan the ceremony due to the 30-year age gap between her and her famous husband.

Tim told the Daily Mail: "Now with this, it significantly changes things.

"I have no idea what - I'm assuming one of his kids will probably take over - and [plan]. I don't know. It's still very, very early."

