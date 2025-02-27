How did Gene Hackman, his wife and dog die? What we know as daughter breaks silence

How did the Gene Hackman, his wife Betsy and their dog die? Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Following the shocking news of the death of Hollywood legend Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa, as well as their pet dog, many people have been left questioning how they died - here's what we know so far.

Gene Hackman, 95, and his wife Betsy Arakawa, 63, were found dead at their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Wednesday February 26 with their dog also found deceased at the home.

Following the shocking news of the Hollywood star's death and his pianist wife, many people have been left questioning what happened to the couple, how this tragedy occurred and what the cause of death is for both Gene and Betsy, as well as their dog.

In a statement released by the Santa Fe County Sheriff, the police said they "do not believe that foul play was a factor," however added that they are "in the middle of a preliminary death investigation". The mystery continues, however, as it was recently revealed that two other dogs in the residence survived.

Now, Gene's daughter Elizabeth has broken her silence on her father and step-mother's death, telling TMZ that while they are not sure of the couple's cause of death, they think it could be due to inhaling toxic fumes.

While many people are speculating over Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa's cause of death online, the investigation results are yet to be shared. Here's what we know so far.

Actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa have died. Picture: Getty

What was Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa's cause of death?

Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa's causes of death, as well as the cause of death of their dog, is yet to be revealed by authorities.

We have had an update from Gene's daughter, Elizabeth, who told TMZ that while they are not sure of the couple's cause of death, they think it could be due to inhaling toxic fumes.

Following the discovery of the deceased, the Santa Fe County Sheriff released a statement which reads: "We can confirm that both Gene Hackman and his wife were found deceased Wednesday afternoon at their residence on Sunset Trail."

They added: "This is an active investigation - however, at this time we do not believe that foul play was a factor."

Earlier on Thursday, Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza told TMZ that police found two surviving dogs at the residence on Wednesday, while one dog was found dead alongside the bodies.

The original announcement regarding their deaths reads: "On February 26 2025 at approximately 1.45pm, Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to an address on Old Sunset Trail in Hyde Park where Gene Hackman, 95, and his wife Betsy Arakawa, 64, and a dog were found deceased."

Gene Hackman won an Oscar in 1993 alongside his co-star Clint Eastwood. Picture: Getty

Who was Gene Hackman?

Gene Hackman was an American actor who was considered one of the best in the industry by many. He was born on January 30, 1930 in San Bernardino, California, to Lydia and Eugene Hackman.

Deciding he wanted to be an actor at the age of just 10, Gene went on to have a stellar career in acting spanning over 60 years, winning two Academy Awards, two BAFTAs, four Golden Globes and a Screen Actors Guild Award during this time.

Hackman won Oscars for 'Best Actor' for his role of Jimmy "Popeye" Doyle in The French Connection (1971) and 'Best Supporting Actor' for playing Little Bill Daggett in Unforgiven (1992).

Gene welcomed three children with his first wife, Faye Maltese, who died in 2017. Together they had Christopher Allen Hackman, Elizabeth Jean Hackman, Leslie Anne Hackman.

The actor married his second wife, Betsy, in 1991. They lived a quiet life in Santa Fe far from the spotlight of Hollywood during their final years.

Who was Betsy Arakawa?

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa lived a quiet life in Santa Fe. Picture: Getty

Betsy Arakawa was a 63-year-old pianist, born on December 1, 1961.

Not a lot is known about Gene Hackman's wife, however, she has joined him on the red carpet at many award shows throughout his career.

The pair are believed to have met in the 80s at a gym in California where Betsy was working part-time while trying to pursue a career in music.