Gene Hackman's close friend breaks silence on theories about his and his wife's shock deaths

3 March 2025, 13:43

Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa were found dead on February 26th
Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa were found dead on February 26th. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Following the announcement of Gene Hackman's death, his friend has revealed more about the actor's shock passing.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Gene Hackman's close friend has opened up about the actor's shock passing, after he was found dead alongside his wife Betsy Arakawa and their dog.

Fans around the world were stunned by the 95-year-old's death when it was announced on February 26th. However since then police have revealed they now believe the actor died on February 17th , as this was the day his pacemaker stopped recording his heartbeat.

Whilst the couple's cause of death has not been revealed yet, many of Hollywood's greats have been paying tribute to Gene and his incredible career.

Speaking to DailyMail.com, Gene's pal Doug Lanham told the publication of his close bond with The French Connection star, just before Morgan Freeman paid tribute to the late actor during the 2025 Oscars ceremony on Sunday March 2nd.

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa wed in 1991
Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa wed in 1991. Picture: Getty

Opening up about Gene, Doug revealed: "He was very private, but once the trust was there this door opened and it was magical."

He went on to reveal the tough upbringing the Unforgiven actor went through, stating: "I was sitting there talking with Gene about growing up. His early days were not good. His father got in his car, waved at Gene. Even at a young age he knew he wouldn’t see him again.

"His mom died in a fire. He shared some things about his mom. And when I talked about my history he was with me all the way."

Betsy Arakawa and Gene Hackman's cause of death have not bee revealed
Betsy Arakawa and Gene Hackman's cause of death have not bee revealed. Picture: Getty

Speaking about Gene's shock death, Doug revealed: "I just can’t process what took place.

"We’d all kind of expected it, he’s 95, and in some of the pictures towards the end there he was looking frail.

"But to read and hear what took place, I still have a hard time understanding. Because they were so dignified and so in love with each other.

"My buddy sent me the picture of Gene with the news of his passing. It was 3am on Thursday. I started reading about the whole thing and I lost it. I’m kind of a mess sometimes."

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa's deaths came as a shock to friends
Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa's deaths came as a shock to friends. Picture: Getty

This comes after acting legend Morgan Freeman paid tribute to his "dear friend" Gene during the 2025 Oscars on Sunday March 2nd.

Addressing the crowd, the actor began: "This week, our community lost a giant. And I lost a dear friend, Gene Hackman.

"Gene always said, ‘I don’t think about legacy. I just hope people remember me as someone who tried to do good work.'

"I think I speak for us all when I say, ‘Gene, you will be remembered for that, and so much more.’ Rest in peace, my friend."

