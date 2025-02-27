Hollywood legend Gene Hackman and wife Betsy found dead at their home

By Alice Dear

Actor Gene Hackman has passed away alongside his wife Betsy Arakawa at their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, with police sharing that no foul-play is suspected.

Gene Hackman, a legendary Hollywood actor who starred on the big screen across six decades, has died at the age of 95-years-old.

The actor, best known for his roles in Superman, The French Connection and Unforgiven, was found dead at his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Wednesday (February 26) alongside his 63-year-old wife, Betsy Arakawa, and their dog.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff released a statement which reads: "We can confirm that both Gene Hackman and his wife were found deceased Wednesday afternoon at their residence on Sunset Trail."

"This is an active investigation - however, at this time we do not believe that foul play was a factor."

They added: "All I can say is that we're in the middle of a preliminary death investigation, waiting on approval of a search warrant."

Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy lived a quiet life away from the spotlight following his successful acting career, which spanned over 60 years.

Hackman won two Academy Awards, two BAFTAs, four Golden Globes and a Screen Actors Guild Award during his career, with the Oscars being awarded to him for 'Best Actor' for his role of Jimmy "Popeye" Doyle in the 1971 thriller The French Connection and 'Best Supporting Actor' for playing Little Bill Daggett in 1992 Western Unforgiven.

He was also Oscar nominated for his roles in Bonnie and Clyde (1967), I Never Sang for My Father (1970) and Mississippi Burning (1988).

Gene and his wife Betsy, a pianist, married in 1991. The actor has three children; Christopher Allen Hackman, Elizabeth Jean Hackman, Leslie Anne Hackman, who he shares with his first wife Faye Maltese.