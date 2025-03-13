How Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa's dogs showed one final act of loyalty to owners

13 March 2025, 15:19 | Updated: 13 March 2025, 15:30

The German Shepherd, Bear, and Akita-shepherd mix, Nikita, greeted the authorities and helped lead them to the bodies
The German Shepherd, Bear, and Akita-shepherd mix, Nikita, greeted the authorities and helped lead them to the bodies. Picture: Getty / Alamy (Stock Photo)
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa's dogs are said to have helped lead responders to the bodies of the actor and his musician wife at their home in Santa Fe.

Gene Hackman, 95, and his wife Betsy Arakawa, 65, died earlier this year after both bodies were discovered at their New Mexico home in Santa Fe, with one of their dogs also passing away while two other canines survived.

After weeks of mystery around the circumstances of the Oscar-winning actor and his wife's deaths, it was confirmed that while Betsy had died from a rare rodent disease, Gene passed away seven days later with his pacemaker stopping on February 18.

Now, it has been revealed how two of Betsy and Gene's dogs performed one last act of loyalty to their owners, with Chief Brian Moya opening up on what happened when he arrived at the residence, following the 911 call from maintenance workers.

He revealed how the German Shepherd, Bear, and Akita-shepherd mix, Nikita, greeted the authorities and helped lead them to the bodies before laying next to their deceased owners.

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa's bodies were found in different rooms
Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa's bodies were found in different rooms. Picture: Alamy

On the day Gene and Betsy's bodies were found, emergency responders arrived at the address and were met by the two canines who bounded towards the crew, barking.

At the time, the team believed the two dogs were just being playful, however, they later realised that they were in fact trying to lead help to the bodies of their owners.

The authorities found the body of Betsy first, in the bathroom, but were unable to locate Gene for sometime. It was the dogs that helped lead them to their owner's body, which was found in the mudroom at the end of the home.

Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa were found dead at their home in Santa Fe
Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa were found dead at their home in Santa Fe. Picture: Alamy

After finding Gene's body, one of the dogs is said to have sat beside him. The Chief said Nikita was "skittish because of all the commotion" and refused to leave both of her owners following their death.

Their other dog, Zinna, was sadly found dead in a crate.

Both Nikita and Bear are said to be "healthy" and currently in a boarding facility awaiting the will of Gene and Betsy, after which they will be re-homed.

