Gene Hackman latest: 11 things we know about mysterious cause of deaths

28 February 2025, 17:27

What happened to Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa?
What happened to Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa? Picture: Alamy
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

What happened to Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa? As the investigation into their deaths continues, here's everything we know so far about the couple's cause of death amid the ongoing mystery.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Gene Hackman, 95, and his wife Betsy Arakawa, 65, were found dead at their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on February 26 alongside one of their pet dogs, who was also discovered deceased in the house.

Now, the police are investigating the cause of death for both the actor and his pianist wife, with the details emerging from authorities adding more mystery around the circumstances of the couple's deaths as they find "no signs of forced entry" and "no signs of a carbon monoxide leak", among other findings.

While the Sheriff Department in Santa Fe originally said there were "no signs of foul play", they have since added that they are "not ruling it out" as it is an active investigation and "everything is on the table" as they look deeper into the deaths.

As Hollywood continues to mourn the loss of Gene and his wife Betsy, and police continue to investigate what happened at the Santa Fe home, here's 11 things we do know so far about these tragic deaths.

Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa were found dead at their home in Santa Fe
Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa were found dead at their home in Santa Fe. Picture: Alamy

Gene and Betsy were discovered in separate rooms

Authorities have revealed that Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa's bodies were found in different rooms; the actor's was found deceased in a side room near the kitchen while his wife was discovered in the bathroom.

Gene and Betsy's dog was found dead in closet

Police also shared that the deceased dog, Gene and Betsy's pet German Shepherd, was found dead in the bathroom closet.

Gene and Betsy's two other dogs survived

There were two other dogs discovered at the scene, both alive. One was found roaming inside while the other was found outside.

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa's bodies were found in different rooms
Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa's bodies were found in different rooms. Picture: Alamy

There was 'mummification' on Gene and Betsy

Gene and Betsy are believed to have been dead for sometime before their bodies were discovered, said a sheriff detective working on the case.

He said that this has come from the "decomposition" and "mummification" on Betsy's hands and feet. They added that Gene "also showed obvious signs of death, similar and consistent with the female decedent."

'Scattered pills' found alongside Betsy's body

Betsy was found dead in the bathroom of the couple's Santa Fe residence, where police also found a prescription bottle and scattered pills on the counter in the room.

Detective suspects Gene 'fell suddenly'

According to detectives, there is a possibility that Gene suffered a fall prior to his death, with his cain being found next to his body, indicating that he could have collapsed.

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa lived a quiet life in Santa Fe
Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa lived a quiet life in Santa Fe. Picture: Getty

There were 'no signs of forced entry'

Authorities have also shared that there was "no signs of forced entry" at the home of Gene and Betsy, where their bodies were discovered on February 26.

They added that nothing appeared to be out of place in the home and there was no indication that their belongings had been rummaged through, nor anything taken.

No signs of carbon monoxide poisoning or gas leak

While the police have requested carbon monoxide and toxicology tests be done during the autopsy of Gene and Betsy, there were no signs of a gas leak in the area.

The local utility said they found no sign of a gas leak in the area while the fire department detected no indication of a carbon monoxide leak or poisoning.

Two maintenance workers discovered the bodies

It was two maintenance workers who discovered the bodies of Gene and Betsy on February 26 at their New Mexico home, as they arrived to work on the property.

One of these people (whose identities have not been shared) called 911 and could be heard saying: "No, they're not moving. Just send somebody out here really quick."

Detectives spoke to both the maintenance workers who shared that they sometimes do routine work at the house, but rarely saw the couple. They were last contacted by Betsy two weeks prior, who would usually communicate with them via text or phone calls.

Two maintenance workers who discovered the bodies of Gene and Betsy
Two maintenance workers who discovered the bodies of Gene and Betsy. Picture: Alamy

'Foul play' has not been ruled out

Despite the police initially saying there were "no signs of foul play", they have since made it clear that they are not ruling it out as the investigation into the deaths of Gene and Betsy continue.

On Thursday, February 27, Sheriff Adan Mendoza said: "It sounds like they had been deceased for quite a while, and I don't want to guess in reference to how long that was. There was no immediate sign of foul play. Haven't ruled that out yet. This is an investigation, so we're keeping everything on the table."

Police are awaiting Gene and Betsy's autopsy results

As the investigation into the deaths of Gene and Betsy continue, the police are awaiting results of the autopsies.

An initial autopsy, however, found "no external trauma to either individual".

