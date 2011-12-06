George Clooney: "Acting is not hard work"

At the Hollywood Reporter's roundtable for actors, Clooney discussed examples of what real hard work is and acting did not make the list, it has been reported.

According to reports, he said, 'I cut tobacco for a living in Kentucky, that was hard work,' he went on to say 'I sold insurance door to door, that's hard work. Acting is not hard work. If you're lucky enough to be sitting at a table like this, you've been very lucky in your life.'

'You caught the brass ring somewhere along the way,' he continued. 'I've known a tremendous number of talented actors who didn't get opportunities.'

'Is it hard work? There are long hours, but nobody wants to hear you complain. I remember I was selling women's shoes at a department store, which is a lousy job.'



'I remember I would hear of famous stars complaining in Hollywood about how hard their life was - didn't want to hear that. So I don't find it difficult. I find it challenging, and sometimes I'm very bad at it, but I don't find it hard,' Clooney reportedly said.



