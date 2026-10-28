George Clooney reveals the surprising rule that keeps his 12-year marriage strong: ‘I don’t care’

28 October 2026, 15:26

George Clooney has offered a glimpse into the secret behind his enduring marriage to Amal Clooney.
George Clooney has offered a glimpse into the secret behind his enduring marriage to Amal Clooney. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

George Clooney has revealed the secret as to why his marriage with wife Amal is so strong.

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George Clooney has offered a glimpse into the secret behind his enduring marriage to Amal Clooney, revealing why the couple have managed to avoid a disagreement throughout their 12 years together.

The Hollywood actor, 65, has previously admitted that he and his human rights lawyer wife, 48, have never had an argument, a claim that has left friends baffled but reflects his relaxed approach to married life.

Rather than getting caught up in minor domestic disagreements, George believes that knowing which battles are worth fighting has helped the pair maintain their close relationship.

The Hollywood actor, 65, has previously admitted that he and his human rights lawyer wife, 48, have never had an argument.
The Hollywood actor, 65, has previously admitted that he and his human rights lawyer wife, 48, have never had an argument. Picture: Getty

Speaking to CBS News, the Ocean’s Eleven star explained how his attitude towards everyday decisions has changed as he has got older.

“When you’re younger, you want to be right about everything, you know. ‘Don’t paint that colour wall!’” he said.

However, George explained that he no longer sees the point in turning small differences of opinion into a source of conflict.

“And you know, Amal and I – everybody gets ticked off when I say it – but we've never had a fight. We never had an argument,” he continued.

“And some of it is because I'm at this point in life where if she wants to paint the wall red, I don't care. You get to a point in life where you just go, why would that be a discussion or an argument?”

For George, the approach goes beyond simply keeping the peace at home. He also credits the couple’s mutual support for helping their relationship thrive.

Speaking to CBS News, the Ocean’s Eleven star explained how his attitude towards everyday decisions has changed as he has got older.
Speaking to CBS News, the Ocean’s Eleven star explained how his attitude towards everyday decisions has changed as he has got older. Picture: Getty

“We have a really amazing relationship because we're also so supportive of each other that it's like I don't care,” he added.

The actor acknowledged that he might not always have been so easy-going in his younger years, suggesting that maturity has helped him put things into perspective.

“When I was younger, I don't know that that would have been the case,” he said. “I think I would have found things to, you know, stick my chest out about that I can go now, ‘It doesn't matter, I don't care.’”

George and Amal first met in July 2013 through a mutual connection, before marrying in Venice, Italy, in September 2014.

The couple welcomed twins Alexander and Ella in June 2017, and have since built a family life away from the Hollywood spotlight.

They are now based in France, where they live on an 18th-century wine estate in Brignoles, Provence.

George credits the couple’s mutual support for helping their relationship thrive.
George credits the couple’s mutual support for helping their relationship thrive. Picture: Getty

Despite their busy professional lives, the pair have continued to speak warmly about their relationship, with George’s claims about their lack of arguments becoming a recurring talking point among friends.

In 2022, Amal acknowledged that her husband's assertion had become something of a running joke within their social circle.

“It's maddening to some of our friends,” she said, recalling one relative who was particularly keen to discover whether the couple had finally experienced their first marital row.

George and Amal first met in July 2013 through a mutual connection, before marrying in Venice, Italy, in September 2014 (pictured).
George and Amal first met in July 2013 through a mutual connection, before marrying in Venice, Italy, in September 2014 (pictured). Picture: Getty

“I have a cousin, actually, every time we see him he's like, his first question is, ‘So have you had an argument yet?’ before he says hello,” she explained.

Yet, despite the curiosity surrounding their seemingly conflict-free marriage, George has continued to insist that nothing has changed.

Speaking to Gayle King on CBS Mornings last year, he confirmed that he and Amal still had not argued.

George Clooney reveals what he really thinks about the paparazzi 👀

“We're trying to find something to fight about!” he joked.

The couple's relationship has often attracted attention because of the contrast between their high-profile careers.

George is one of Hollywood's most recognisable leading men, while Amal has built an international reputation as a human rights barrister.

Rather than allowing those demanding careers to come between them, George has repeatedly emphasised the importance of supporting one another.

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