UPDATE: George Clooney's Last Meal As A Single Man

George Clooney married Amal Alamuddin during a lavish ceremony in Venice, Italy in a lavish ceremony attended by a string of celebrity guests. We have all the details!

Update: 26 January 2015

He may be a A-lister Hollywood star, but Clooney apparently doesn't even have to fork out for his food! 'The Monuments Men' actor reportedly racked up a £3,000 bill at a local restaurant in Venice, the night before his wedding to human-rights-lawyer Amal Alamuddin in one of the most talked about weddings of the year. Manger Giovanni Fracassi and the poor staff at the Ristorante Da Ivo restaurant weren't given much notice when the party of six appeared. The gentleman, including Cindy Crawford's husband Rande Gerber and Clooney's manager feasted on mushroom risotto, pasta with truffles, strawberries and ice cream. The restaurant however, were thrilled to host the celebrity clientele: "No, he didn't pay for his night, I didn't want him to," proclaimed Fracassi. The Wedding:

Clooney, who was thought to have been getting married on monday, made a dramatic entrance on Saturday evening accompanied by his father Nick as they made their way from the Cipriani hotel to the exclusive Amal resort via the city's Grand Canal.

Wearing a smart Armani suit the 'Argo' actor looked sharp as he arrived on a motorboat surrounded by around 20 other boats carrying photographers, local police and cheering onlookers.

Among celebrity guests were Vogue editor Anna Wintour, model Cindy Crawford, actor Bill Murray, singer Bono and Matt Damon, who all hopped off of their water taxis under a tented entrance to the 16th century palazzo, which boasts a string of reception rooms by Italian artist Tiepolo.

Following the nuptials, which were taken by ex-mayor of Rome and the couple's close pal Walter Veltroni, guests were treated to champagne and canapes including polenta with wild mushrooms and prosciutto ham with figs, according to a source.

It doesn't stop there, as the George and Amal are expected to continue their long weekend of celebrations on Sunday with reports claiming the couple will sit down for lunch with their guests.

The posh do makes a big change from George's first wedding back in 1989 when he married actress Talia Balsam in a wedding officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator in Las Vegas.

However this time around there was no expense spared on the stylish affair, which is thought to be featured in Vogue magazine after Anna Wintour reportedly bid in excess of 1 million.

It's reported the fee for the exclusive wedding photos will be donated to a charity of the couple's choice.

The intimate wedding is a far cry from earlier speculation that the couple were expecting 150 guests including high profile attendees Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, who recently married in France.

Venice were said to be taking George and Amal's wedding very seriously with reports that Gondola boats were banned from sections of the canal to make way for the A-list arrivals.

The wedding comes after the couple made their joint red-carpet debut (and looking sensation may we add) at Celebrity Fight Night in Tuscany a couple weeks ago, where Clooney was honoured with a Humanitarian accolade at the awards ceremony.

As he took to the stage as guest of honour he made a rather special message for his bride-to-be Amal Alamuddin announcing that the couple, who initially met in Italy, were to be married in Venice.