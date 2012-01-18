George Clooney takes break from alcohol

George Clooney is said to have made a fresh start in the New Year, ditching alcohol for a cleaner lifestyle.

'I've made a little New Year's deal that I wouldn't drink for a while,' Clooney reportedly revealed at the Golden Globes on Sunday. 'I'm giving my liver a chance to catch back.'



Clearly he is reaping the benefits, as the Hollywood hunk looks fantastic for someone aged 50.

He is believed to have left his lucky flask at home for the Golden Globes, but he ended up taking home the Best Actor gong for his turn in The Descendants nonetheless.



The Descendants has been nominated for three BAFTAs, including a further Best Actor nomination for Clooney.