George Clooney's back op

George Clooney has pulled out of an upcoming film adaptation of The Man From U.N.C.L.E. in order to have back surgery.

The movie's screenwriter says Clooney personally apologised for leaving the project during their recent meeting at the Venice Film Festival.



The Man From U.N.C.L.E. is based on a sixties TV series about international secret agents.

"He said he just can't do the action and stunt scenes," said a source speaking to eonline.com. It's thought George has long standing injuries sustained during the filming of 2005 movie Syriana.