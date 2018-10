George Clooney's film opens festival

'The Ides of March' will premiere the star-studded Venice Film Festival.

The 50 year-old's political drama is among 23 films vying for the coveted Golden Lion, which will be awarded on 10th September.



In all, 66 films will make their world premiere in the picturesque surroundings of Northern Italy.



Check out the trailer to Clooney's latest film The Ides of March below...