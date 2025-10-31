How did George Michael die? Inside story of the singer's death explained

31 October 2025, 12:21 | Updated: 31 October 2025, 17:07

George Michael's sudden death in 2016 shocked fans around the world and prompted a renewed appreciation of his musical legacy and philanthropic work.
George Michael's sudden death in 2016 shocked fans around the world and prompted a renewed appreciation of his musical legacy and philanthropic work. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Behind the headlines of George Michael’s sudden death — from the coroner’s findings to the grief that followed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

George Michael was one of the most influential British pop stars of his generation.

Born Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou on June 25, 1963, he first rose to international fame in the early 1980s as part of Wham! with Andrew Ridgeley, a duo known for their catchy pop tunes and energetic performances.

Songs like 'Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go', 'Club Tropicana' and 'Last Christmas' quickly made the group a global phenomenon, while George's solo hit 'Careless Whisper' became an enduring classic, showcasing his signature voice and emotional songwriting.

George Michael's sudden death in 2016 shocked fans around the world and prompted a renewed appreciation of his musical legacy and philanthropic work.

George Michael was one of the most influential British pop stars of his generation.
George Michael was one of the most influential British pop stars of his generation. Picture: Getty

We explore the circumstances around George Michael's death, what caused his sudden passing, who inherited his money and what happened to the estate George Michael left behind.

  1. When did George Michael die?

    George Michael died on Christmas Day, 2016, at his house in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire. He was 53 years old.

    The popstar had lived in the 16th-century home for 17 years — a sanctuary that friends say was his favourite of all his homes.

    According to The Guardian, His partner at the time, Fadi Fawaz, found the singer unresponsive in bed late on Christmas morning, and he called emergency services.

    In the 999 call, later leaked to the press, Fadi can be heard telling the operator: "It’s George Michael. I think he’s dead. He’s not breathing … he’s cold and he’s blue."

    In teh aftermath of his sudden death, tributes to George Michael were left at his Oxfordshire home.
    In teh aftermath of his sudden death, tributes to George Michael were left at his Oxfordshire home. Picture: Getty
    George Michael died on Christmas Day, 2016, at his house in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire (pictufred). He was 53-years-old.
    George Michael died on Christmas Day, 2016, at his house in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire (pictufred). He was 53-years-old. Picture: Getty

    During the emergency call, the operator asked whether George Michael’s death had been “expected.”

    Fadi reportedly replied: “No, no, no, no, no, no, I’ve been waiting for him to wake him up for like, you know, for hours and he wouldn’t wake up. I went to wake him up and he was gone, you know, he’s not there.”

    He explained that he had been trying to wake Michael "for the last hour" before realising he had passed.

    Emergency services were called to George’s property just after 1:40 p.m. on 25 December, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

  2. How did George Michael die?

    Thames Valley Police announced that the death was being treated as “unexplained but not suspicious,” adding that there were no signs of foul play.

    An initial post-mortem examination proved inconclusive, prompting further toxicology tests.

    On 7 March 2017, the Senior Coroner for Oxfordshire, Darren Salter, confirmed that George Michael died as a result of heart and liver disease.

    "As there is a confirmed natural cause of death… the investigation is being discontinued and there is no need for an inquest or any further enquiries," Salter said in his official statement.

    George Michael's family released a brief message through their representative expressing gratitude for the outpouring of support
    George Michael's family released a brief message through their representative expressing gratitude for the outpouring of support. Picture: Getty

    The singer’s family released a brief message through their representative expressing gratitude for the outpouring of support and asking for privacy as they mourned.

    “The family and close friends of George have been touched beyond words by the incredible outpouring of love for him in the hours and days since his death.

    “For someone whose life was ultimately about his music and the love he had for his family and friends, his fans and the world at large, there could be no more fitting tribute than the many, many, kind words that have been said and the numerous plays his records have received.

    “Contrary to some reports, there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death, and from the bottom of our hearts we thank those who, rightly, have chosen to celebrate his life and legacy at this most distressing of times.”

    In an exclusive interview with Piers Morgan Uncensored in 2022, George's ex-partner, Kenny Goss, revealed the singer's sudden death did not come as a complete surprise to those close to him.

    Chris Martin's Heartfelt George Michael Tribute

    Goss admitted he had often worried about George and their eventual breakup in 2009 was influenced in part by struggles with substance abuse and alcoholism, challenges that affected both of them.

    "We all expected him to die," he told Piers Morgan. "I had spent so much time when we lived together, being worried about him."

  3. Who leaked the George Michael 999 call?

    George Michael Performs At Earls Court In 1988
    George Michael Performs At Earls Court In 1988. Picture: Getty

    George Michael's family were "truly appalled' when the distressing 999 call made by Fadi was released to the press.

    A statement from their lawyers said: "George's family and friends are extremely upset and truly appalled that such a personal, painful and clearly confidential recording has been leaked... It is deeply distressing to the family that this transcript, and audio recording has been made public."

    The South Central Ambulance Service later said they were "extremely disappointed" that details of the call had been leaked, and reassured the family and public that they were investigating the breach of privacy.

    In 2017, the BBC reported Thames Valley Police questioned two paramedics in connection with the leak of the 999 call made after George Michael’s death.

    "A man and a woman were voluntarily interviewed under caution as part of the investigation," a statement from police said.

    But to the disappointment of George's friends and family, the report said the investigation never found the culprit, and had been "unable to conclude as to where or how" the leak happened.

  4. Who inherited George Michael's money?

    George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley pictured with their parents in 1985. George's father, Jack Panos (far left) was named as a beneficary of his son's estate.
    George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley pictured with their parents in 1985. George's father, Jack Panos (far left) was named as a beneficary of his son's estate. Picture: Getty

    When George Michael died in 2016, his estate — estimated at around £97 million — was distributed according to a will that named his two sisters, Yioda and Melanie Panayiotou, his father, Kyriacos, and seven close friends among the beneficiaries.

    Noticeably absent were two men who had played major roles in his life: his former long-term partner, Kenny Goss and his partner at the time of his death, Fadi Fawaz.

    Goss, who was with Michael for more than a decade, later launched a legal claim against the estate.

    He argued that he had given up his career to support the singer and had continued to receive financial support from Michael even after their relationship ended.

    The pair had reportedly planned to register a civil partnership before deciding against it due to intense media attention.

    Kennyh Goss (pictured), who was with George Michael for more than a decade, later launched a legal claim against the estate.
    Kennyh Goss (pictured), who was with George Michael for more than a decade, later launched a legal claim against the estate. Picture: Getty

    In legal filings, Goss sought monthly payments of around £15,000, citing UK inheritance law, which allows financially dependent individuals to claim support from an estate even if they are not named in the will.

    According to The Standard, the case was settled out of court in 2021 for an undisclosed sum.

    Fawaz's situation was reportedly very different. After Michael's death, he was not permitted to remain in the singer's Goring-on-Thames home and later allegedly stayed at another London property belonging to the late star without authorisation.

    According to The Sun, Fawaz was removed from the property following legal proceedings in 2019, and it was returned to the estate.

  5. How much money did George Michael leave to charity?

    Even after his death, George Michael’s estate continues to generate income from his businesses, music royalties, and merchandising, much of which is being directed to charitable causes.

    In one year alone, it donated £2.33 million to the Mill Charitable Trust, which in turn distributed £398,500 to various charities in 2024.

    The estate’s earnings have been further bolstered by the enduring popularity of his songs, including 'Last Christmas', which reached number one again in 2023, ensuring that his legacy of giving continues long after his death.

    George Michael meeting Princess Diana backstage at the World Aids Day Annual "concert Of Hope"at Wembley Arena to raise funds for the charity Crusaid on 1st December 1993.
    George Michael meeting Princess Diana backstage at the World Aids Day Annual "concert Of Hope"at Wembley Arena to raise funds for the charity Crusaid on 1st December 1993. Picture: Getty

    George Michael was well known for his charitable work, often donating royalties from his biggest hits to causes such as Childline, the Terrence Higgins Trust, and Macmillan Cancer Support, among others.

    After his death, stories of his generosity emerged widely. Novelist Richard Osman tweeted that Michael secretly donated £15,000 to a woman on Deal or No Deal who was raising money for IVF.

    He reportedly volunteered regularly at a homeless shelter, and on other occasions left anonymous gifts to individuals, including £25,000 to help a woman with her debts and £5,000 for a student nurse’s tuition.

    George also donated vast royalties from his music. Earnings from his duet with Elton John, 'Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me', went to the Terrence Higgins Trust, London Lighthouse, and the Rainbow Trust.

    WHAM! reveal how George Michael really felt about 'Last Christmas'

    Earlier in his career, Wham! donated 'Last Christmas' royalties to Ethiopian famine relief, and Michael frequently gave to charities such as Help A London Child and Project Angel Food.

    These acts of kindness, both large and small, demonstrate that George Michael’s legacy extends far beyond his music, leaving a lasting impact on those he quietly helped throughout his life.

    All royalties from 'Jesus to a Child' supported Childline, which he helped sustain for years.

    The charity's founder, Dame Esther Rantzen, spoke of the incredible gesture after his death. "I met him a couple of times, he approached us, rather than us going cap in hand to him, but it was an intensely personal gift," she said.

    "He didn't want it to be known or to be part of his image," adding that "George helped us to reach out to hundreds of thousands of children through his generosity."

    Kenny Goss, George's partner of 13 years, spoke after the star's death about his generosity, saying he's seen the singer give away "close to £10 million" during their relationship.

    George Michael was well known for his charitable work, often donating royalties from his biggest hits to causes such as Childline, the Terrence Higgins Trust, and Macmillan Cancer Support, among others.
    George Michael was well known for his charitable work, often donating royalties from his biggest hits to causes such as Childline, the Terrence Higgins Trust, and Macmillan Cancer Support, among others. Picture: Getty

    Speaking on the 2023 Channel 4 documentary George Michael: Outed, Goss said the star's philanthropy had had a profound effect on him.

    "I think about him all the time, I try to do a better job for him. Because of his generosity, what George taught me, I became a better person at understanding how you should help other people.

    "Not long before he died, he asked me, 'What's going to be remembered about me?' But he kind of answered the question for me, 'I hope it's my songwriting,'

    "But I think he'll also be remembered as a kind man who made a difference."

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Dani Dyer has opened up about suffering a secret miscarriage before falling pregnant with her eldest child, Santiago.

Dani Dyer reveals she suffered secret miscarriage before welcoming son Santiago

More drama seems to be brewing as cracks in Steven's relationship with Nelly deepen.

MAFS UK fans ‘figure out’ Steven’s ‘scandalous secret’ as truth finally comes out

Married at First Sight

Lily Allen has revealed who Madeline is on her new album West End Girl.

Lily Allen confirms 'Madeline' identity and song meaning from album West End Girl

Music

Steven's behaviour has come under fire in recent weeks.

MAFS UK's Steven hits back after 'flirting' with third bride in unaired scenes

Married at First Sight

Lesley explained close friend Pauline was "not okay now".

Lesley Joseph shares heartbreaking update on Pauline Quirke amid dementia battle

Celebrities

Hugh Jackman and Neil Diamond performed an iconic love song in the clip.

Hugh Jackman and Neil Diamond perform famous love song in sweet karaoke video

Celebrities

John reveals his true feelings in tonight's episode.

MAFS UK's Abi breaks down in tears as John makes shock revelation

Married at First Sight

The MAFS UK season 10 couples have wed

Which MAFS UK 2025 couples are still together?

Married at First Sight

The Sugagbabes has had a variety of band members through the years

Who were all the Sugababes members? From the original line up until now explained

Music

Julia-Ruth has broken a huge E4 rule on Instagram.

MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth breaks major show rule as she drops huge bombshell

Married at First Sight

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

MAFS UK welcomed Abi and John as a new husband and wife to the experiement

Are MAFS UK's Abi and John still together?

Married at First Sight

Kelsey Grammer has welcomed his eighth child into the world.

Kelsey Grammer welcomes eighth child at 70 as wife Kayte gives birth

Celebrities

At the 2001 VMAs Britney Spears walked on stage with a Burmese python on her shoulders.

The true story of Britney Spears’ famous snake dance: "It was really risky"

Since its release in 1987, the movie has captivated generations, becoming a beloved classic that still sparks endless rewatches and dance-floor imitations.

Truth behind Dirty Dancing's iconic lift scene: 'We never rehearsed it'

“I woke up the next morning, and that picture of me in the dress was on the front page of every newspaper,” Geri remembers.

Incredible story behind Geri Halliwell's Union Jack dress: "It was a tea towel"

The 21-year-old made her live singing debut on Friday night at Cannery Hall in Nashville, performing with student band Jade Street as her famous dad watched on.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's daughter Apple, 21, makes surprise singing debut

Julia-Ruth has been lying about her intimacy with Divarni.

MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth issues emotional apology as her 'tremendous lies' are exposed

Married at First Sight

Pizza Hut has announced a string of closures.

Pizza Hut closing 68 UK restaurants - full list of locations shutting down

Lifestyle

The Sanderson Sisters are returning to the big screen.

Hocus Pocus 3: Cast, release date and plot revealed

TV & Movies

Joe apologised for the way he treated Maeve during filming.

MAFS UK's Joe speaks out on unexpected exit and admits 'I really lost myself'

Married at First Sight

The Celebrity Traitors final is only days away.

When is the Celebrity Traitors final? Last episode's date and time revealed

The Traitors

Keye and Davide joined the cast of MAFS UK

Are Davide and Keye still together? MAFS UK relationship revealed

Married at First Sight

Gladiator Harry Aikines-Aryeetey is a former medal winning athlete

Harry Aikines-Aryeetey facts: Nitro's age, height, wife and children revealed

Lewis Cope is a TV actor, dancer and model

Lewis Cope facts: Age, siblings, TV shows, girlfriend and more

Balvinder Sopal is a British actress famous for her role on EastEnders

Balvinder Sopal facts: Age, TV shows, marriage and more

Nikita Kuzmin at the Pride of Britain Awards and on TV

Nikita Kuzmin facts: Strictly dancer's age, partner, diabetes journey and career revealed