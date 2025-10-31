How did George Michael die? Inside story of the singer's death explained
31 October 2025, 12:21 | Updated: 31 October 2025, 17:07
Behind the headlines of George Michael’s sudden death — from the coroner’s findings to the grief that followed.
Listen to this article
George Michael was one of the most influential British pop stars of his generation.
Born Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou on June 25, 1963, he first rose to international fame in the early 1980s as part of Wham! with Andrew Ridgeley, a duo known for their catchy pop tunes and energetic performances.
- Inside Taylor Swift's 'collaboration' with George Michael on new song 'Father Figure'
- The emotional reason George Michael wrote festive classic Last Christmas revealed
- Listen to Heart on Global Player, the official Heart app
Songs like 'Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go', 'Club Tropicana' and 'Last Christmas' quickly made the group a global phenomenon, while George's solo hit 'Careless Whisper' became an enduring classic, showcasing his signature voice and emotional songwriting.
George Michael's sudden death in 2016 shocked fans around the world and prompted a renewed appreciation of his musical legacy and philanthropic work.
We explore the circumstances around George Michael's death, what caused his sudden passing, who inherited his money and what happened to the estate George Michael left behind.
-
When did George Michael die?
George Michael died on Christmas Day, 2016, at his house in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire. He was 53 years old.
The popstar had lived in the 16th-century home for 17 years — a sanctuary that friends say was his favourite of all his homes.
According to The Guardian, His partner at the time, Fadi Fawaz, found the singer unresponsive in bed late on Christmas morning, and he called emergency services.
In the 999 call, later leaked to the press, Fadi can be heard telling the operator: "It’s George Michael. I think he’s dead. He’s not breathing … he’s cold and he’s blue."
During the emergency call, the operator asked whether George Michael’s death had been “expected.”
Fadi reportedly replied: “No, no, no, no, no, no, I’ve been waiting for him to wake him up for like, you know, for hours and he wouldn’t wake up. I went to wake him up and he was gone, you know, he’s not there.”
- Martin Kemp says George Michael gatecrashed his first date with wife Shirlie
- When Shania Twain and the Backstreet Boys sang the ultimate 90s pop duet
He explained that he had been trying to wake Michael "for the last hour" before realising he had passed.
Emergency services were called to George’s property just after 1:40 p.m. on 25 December, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
-
How did George Michael die?
Thames Valley Police announced that the death was being treated as “unexplained but not suspicious,” adding that there were no signs of foul play.
An initial post-mortem examination proved inconclusive, prompting further toxicology tests.
On 7 March 2017, the Senior Coroner for Oxfordshire, Darren Salter, confirmed that George Michael died as a result of heart and liver disease.
"As there is a confirmed natural cause of death… the investigation is being discontinued and there is no need for an inquest or any further enquiries," Salter said in his official statement.
The singer’s family released a brief message through their representative expressing gratitude for the outpouring of support and asking for privacy as they mourned.
“The family and close friends of George have been touched beyond words by the incredible outpouring of love for him in the hours and days since his death.
“For someone whose life was ultimately about his music and the love he had for his family and friends, his fans and the world at large, there could be no more fitting tribute than the many, many, kind words that have been said and the numerous plays his records have received.
- The truth about the night Madonna fell off stage at the Brits
- Liam Payne's last TV appearance revealed: Emotional star sings One Direction hit
- Sharon Osbourne tells epic story of how she met and fell in love with Ozzy
“Contrary to some reports, there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death, and from the bottom of our hearts we thank those who, rightly, have chosen to celebrate his life and legacy at this most distressing of times.”
In an exclusive interview with Piers Morgan Uncensored in 2022, George's ex-partner, Kenny Goss, revealed the singer's sudden death did not come as a complete surprise to those close to him.
Chris Martin's Heartfelt George Michael Tribute
Goss admitted he had often worried about George and their eventual breakup in 2009 was influenced in part by struggles with substance abuse and alcoholism, challenges that affected both of them.
"We all expected him to die," he told Piers Morgan. "I had spent so much time when we lived together, being worried about him."
-
Who leaked the George Michael 999 call?
George Michael's family were "truly appalled' when the distressing 999 call made by Fadi was released to the press.
A statement from their lawyers said: "George's family and friends are extremely upset and truly appalled that such a personal, painful and clearly confidential recording has been leaked... It is deeply distressing to the family that this transcript, and audio recording has been made public."
The South Central Ambulance Service later said they were "extremely disappointed" that details of the call had been leaked, and reassured the family and public that they were investigating the breach of privacy.
- Amy Winehouse's electrifying first TV performance remembered
- Pretty Woman outtakes shows new side of Julia Roberts and Richard Gere's relationship
- Insiders share truth about Michael Jackson's last performance 48 hours before his death
In 2017, the BBC reported Thames Valley Police questioned two paramedics in connection with the leak of the 999 call made after George Michael’s death.
"A man and a woman were voluntarily interviewed under caution as part of the investigation," a statement from police said.
But to the disappointment of George's friends and family, the report said the investigation never found the culprit, and had been "unable to conclude as to where or how" the leak happened.
-
Who inherited George Michael's money?
When George Michael died in 2016, his estate — estimated at around £97 million — was distributed according to a will that named his two sisters, Yioda and Melanie Panayiotou, his father, Kyriacos, and seven close friends among the beneficiaries.
Noticeably absent were two men who had played major roles in his life: his former long-term partner, Kenny Goss and his partner at the time of his death, Fadi Fawaz.
Goss, who was with Michael for more than a decade, later launched a legal claim against the estate.
He argued that he had given up his career to support the singer and had continued to receive financial support from Michael even after their relationship ended.
The pair had reportedly planned to register a civil partnership before deciding against it due to intense media attention.
In legal filings, Goss sought monthly payments of around £15,000, citing UK inheritance law, which allows financially dependent individuals to claim support from an estate even if they are not named in the will.
According to The Standard, the case was settled out of court in 2021 for an undisclosed sum.
Fawaz's situation was reportedly very different. After Michael's death, he was not permitted to remain in the singer's Goring-on-Thames home and later allegedly stayed at another London property belonging to the late star without authorisation.
According to The Sun, Fawaz was removed from the property following legal proceedings in 2019, and it was returned to the estate.
-
How much money did George Michael leave to charity?
Even after his death, George Michael’s estate continues to generate income from his businesses, music royalties, and merchandising, much of which is being directed to charitable causes.
In one year alone, it donated £2.33 million to the Mill Charitable Trust, which in turn distributed £398,500 to various charities in 2024.
The estate’s earnings have been further bolstered by the enduring popularity of his songs, including 'Last Christmas', which reached number one again in 2023, ensuring that his legacy of giving continues long after his death.
George Michael was well known for his charitable work, often donating royalties from his biggest hits to causes such as Childline, the Terrence Higgins Trust, and Macmillan Cancer Support, among others.
After his death, stories of his generosity emerged widely. Novelist Richard Osman tweeted that Michael secretly donated £15,000 to a woman on Deal or No Deal who was raising money for IVF.
He reportedly volunteered regularly at a homeless shelter, and on other occasions left anonymous gifts to individuals, including £25,000 to help a woman with her debts and £5,000 for a student nurse’s tuition.
George also donated vast royalties from his music. Earnings from his duet with Elton John, 'Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me', went to the Terrence Higgins Trust, London Lighthouse, and the Rainbow Trust.
WHAM! reveal how George Michael really felt about 'Last Christmas'
Earlier in his career, Wham! donated 'Last Christmas' royalties to Ethiopian famine relief, and Michael frequently gave to charities such as Help A London Child and Project Angel Food.
These acts of kindness, both large and small, demonstrate that George Michael’s legacy extends far beyond his music, leaving a lasting impact on those he quietly helped throughout his life.
All royalties from 'Jesus to a Child' supported Childline, which he helped sustain for years.
The charity's founder, Dame Esther Rantzen, spoke of the incredible gesture after his death. "I met him a couple of times, he approached us, rather than us going cap in hand to him, but it was an intensely personal gift," she said.
"He didn't want it to be known or to be part of his image," adding that "George helped us to reach out to hundreds of thousands of children through his generosity."
Kenny Goss, George's partner of 13 years, spoke after the star's death about his generosity, saying he's seen the singer give away "close to £10 million" during their relationship.
Speaking on the 2023 Channel 4 documentary George Michael: Outed, Goss said the star's philanthropy had had a profound effect on him.
"I think about him all the time, I try to do a better job for him. Because of his generosity, what George taught me, I became a better person at understanding how you should help other people.
"Not long before he died, he asked me, 'What's going to be remembered about me?' But he kind of answered the question for me, 'I hope it's my songwriting,'
"But I think he'll also be remembered as a kind man who made a difference."