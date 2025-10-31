How did George Michael die? Inside story of the singer's death explained

Behind the headlines of George Michael’s sudden death — from the coroner’s findings to the grief that followed.

George Michael was one of the most influential British pop stars of his generation.

Born Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou on June 25, 1963, he first rose to international fame in the early 1980s as part of Wham! with Andrew Ridgeley, a duo known for their catchy pop tunes and energetic performances.

Songs like 'Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go', 'Club Tropicana' and 'Last Christmas' quickly made the group a global phenomenon, while George's solo hit 'Careless Whisper' became an enduring classic, showcasing his signature voice and emotional songwriting.

George Michael's sudden death in 2016 shocked fans around the world and prompted a renewed appreciation of his musical legacy and philanthropic work.

We explore the circumstances around George Michael's death, what caused his sudden passing, who inherited his money and what happened to the estate George Michael left behind.

When did George Michael die? George Michael died on Christmas Day, 2016, at his house in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire. He was 53 years old. The popstar had lived in the 16th-century home for 17 years — a sanctuary that friends say was his favourite of all his homes. According to The Guardian, His partner at the time, Fadi Fawaz, found the singer unresponsive in bed late on Christmas morning, and he called emergency services. In the 999 call, later leaked to the press, Fadi can be heard telling the operator: "It's George Michael. I think he's dead. He's not breathing … he's cold and he's blue." In teh aftermath of his sudden death, tributes to George Michael were left at his Oxfordshire home. Picture: Getty George Michael died on Christmas Day, 2016, at his house in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire (pictufred). He was 53-years-old. Picture: Getty During the emergency call, the operator asked whether George Michael's death had been "expected." Fadi reportedly replied: "No, no, no, no, no, no, I've been waiting for him to wake him up for like, you know, for hours and he wouldn't wake up. I went to wake him up and he was gone, you know, he's not there."

He explained that he had been trying to wake Michael "for the last hour" before realising he had passed. Emergency services were called to George's property just after 1:40 p.m. on 25 December, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

How did George Michael die? Thames Valley Police announced that the death was being treated as "unexplained but not suspicious," adding that there were no signs of foul play. An initial post-mortem examination proved inconclusive, prompting further toxicology tests. On 7 March 2017, the Senior Coroner for Oxfordshire, Darren Salter, confirmed that George Michael died as a result of heart and liver disease. "As there is a confirmed natural cause of death… the investigation is being discontinued and there is no need for an inquest or any further enquiries," Salter said in his official statement. George Michael's family released a brief message through their representative expressing gratitude for the outpouring of support. Picture: Getty The singer's family released a brief message through their representative expressing gratitude for the outpouring of support and asking for privacy as they mourned. "The family and close friends of George have been touched beyond words by the incredible outpouring of love for him in the hours and days since his death. "For someone whose life was ultimately about his music and the love he had for his family and friends, his fans and the world at large, there could be no more fitting tribute than the many, many, kind words that have been said and the numerous plays his records have received.

"Contrary to some reports, there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death, and from the bottom of our hearts we thank those who, rightly, have chosen to celebrate his life and legacy at this most distressing of times." In an exclusive interview with Piers Morgan Uncensored in 2022, George's ex-partner, Kenny Goss, revealed the singer's sudden death did not come as a complete surprise to those close to him. Goss admitted he had often worried about George and their eventual breakup in 2009 was influenced in part by struggles with substance abuse and alcoholism, challenges that affected both of them. "We all expected him to die," he told Piers Morgan. "I had spent so much time when we lived together, being worried about him."

Who inherited George Michael's money? George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley pictured with their parents in 1985. George's father, Jack Panos (far left) was named as a beneficary of his son's estate. Picture: Getty When George Michael died in 2016, his estate — estimated at around £97 million — was distributed according to a will that named his two sisters, Yioda and Melanie Panayiotou, his father, Kyriacos, and seven close friends among the beneficiaries. Noticeably absent were two men who had played major roles in his life: his former long-term partner, Kenny Goss and his partner at the time of his death, Fadi Fawaz. Goss, who was with Michael for more than a decade, later launched a legal claim against the estate. He argued that he had given up his career to support the singer and had continued to receive financial support from Michael even after their relationship ended. The pair had reportedly planned to register a civil partnership before deciding against it due to intense media attention. Kennyh Goss (pictured), who was with George Michael for more than a decade, later launched a legal claim against the estate. Picture: Getty In legal filings, Goss sought monthly payments of around £15,000, citing UK inheritance law, which allows financially dependent individuals to claim support from an estate even if they are not named in the will. According to The Standard, the case was settled out of court in 2021 for an undisclosed sum. Fawaz's situation was reportedly very different. After Michael's death, he was not permitted to remain in the singer's Goring-on-Thames home and later allegedly stayed at another London property belonging to the late star without authorisation. According to The Sun, Fawaz was removed from the property following legal proceedings in 2019, and it was returned to the estate.

