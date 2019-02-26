Love Island's Georgia Steel admits she likes being disliked by viewers

Georgia doesn't seem to be phased by online backlash from her TV appearances. Picture: Heart

She spoke to Heart about the negative Tweets she has received while she stars in the current series of Celebs Go Dating.

Georgia Steel was one of the most divisive personalities to come out of the 2018 Love Island villa.

Thanks to her declarations of being 'loyal' she became one of the most talked about contestants online during her time on the ITV show and things haven't changed now she is looking for love again on Channel 4's Celebs Go Dating.

Speaking to Heart she spoke about what it's like to get backlash online and admitted that she even likes being disliked.

Read more: Meghan McKenna says she DOES know where Southampton is after Celebs Go Dating blunder

She said: " I’ll be honest, I like it you know. Because I think it’s better to be like that otherwise you’re gonna be dead boring."

"Like if you’re liked by everyone, it’s boring! You need to have something."

This came after her fellow celebrity on the show Megan McKenna revealed that it was "all love" on her Twitter timeline during the first episode of the show and admitted she ignores any negative comments she receives.

Georgia is one of the stars on this series of Celebs Go Dating. Picture: Instagram @geesteelx

A shocked Georgia said "I didn't get all love as per usual!"

Megan and Georgia are just two of the celebs who have signed up for the Celebrity Dating Agency and have been dating members of the public on the hunt for love.

Other stars taking parts in this series of Celebs Go Dating include Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson, former Atomic Kitten singer Kerry Katona and TOWIE star Pete Wicks.