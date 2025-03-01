Georgia Toffolo and BrewDog chief James Watt get married after surprise elopement

1 March 2025, 16:17

Georgia Toffolo has married James Watt
Georgia Toffolo has married James Watt. Picture: Instagram/Georgia Toffolo

By Tom Eames

In a romantic whirlwind that surprised fans and friends alike, Made In Chelsea star Georgia Toffolo has married former BrewDog CEO James Watt in an intimate ceremony in Scotland, giving guests just 48 hours notice to attend their special day.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The couple, who became engaged last October during a romantic trip to Greece for Toff's 30th birthday, exchanged vows on March 1st in what the bride described as "forever the best day of my life." Watt proposed with a stunning eight-carat triple-diamond ring estimated to be worth £200,000.

Georgia shared the joyful news on Instagram with a series of charming photos showing the newlyweds aboard a fishing boat after their ceremony.

Despite the chilly 6°C temperature and brisk 17-knot winds, the couple beamed with happiness in their unconventional wedding attire.

She wrote: "James and I got married today. 1st March will forever be the best day of my life - the day I became your wife. We eloped! Guests: whoever could get here with 48 hours notice! Temperature: 6°C. Wind: 17 knots North Westerly. Location: North East Scotland. To our family and friends who aren't with us, we will celebrate with you soonest!"

For her big day, the I'm A Celebrity winner looked radiant in a cream, fleece off-the-shoulder dress perfectly suited to the North East Scottish climate. She completed her bridal ensemble with an elegant updo, delicate diamond earrings, and a flowing white veil. In a practical twist to traditional bridal wear, she opted for sturdy brown boots – a sensible choice for their nautical photoshoot.

James embraced the maritime theme with equal enthusiasm, wearing a cream beanie hat and jumper beneath blue fishing overalls, creating a memorable contrast to conventional wedding attire.

In January, Georgia had hinted at her desire for a low-key ceremony at the celebrity-filled launch of Cirque Du Soleil's new show, Corteo. "I'm just desperate to get married! I don't want to do any of the planning," she confessed.

"My preference is to elope. I'm struggling to get it over the line. Our families are so excited for us and want to be involved, it feels a little selfish to elope."

It seems the couple found a perfect middle ground, keeping their ceremony intimate whilst inviting those who could attend on short notice.

The pair's romance began in 2023 after friends set them up on a blind date. Watt, who is reportedly worth an estimated £262 million from his brewery and pub chain, popped the question just days before Georgia's milestone birthday.

This isn't the first serious relationship for either of them. Georgia was previously engaged to George Cottrell, a former colleague of Nigel Farage, though they eventually ended their relationship.

James was married to Johanna Basford, the Scottish illustrator whose adult colouring book The Secret Garden has sold more than ten million copies worldwide. Watt and Basford, who divorced in 2020, share two children together.

The couple have promised to celebrate with friends and family who couldn't attend their spontaneous ceremony "soonest" – suggesting this may be just the beginning of their wedding celebrations.

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Here's everything we know about the new Shrek film

Shrek 5 release date, cast, trailer and animation changes explained

The Brit Awards most outrageous moments

BRIT Awards: The 10 most shocking moments in the show's history

Jack Whitehall teases Olly Murs joke at the BRITs

Jack Whitehall teases Olly Murs, Sabrina Carpenter jokes at the BRITs: "No one is safe"

What happened to Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa?

Gene Hackman latest: 11 things we know about mysterious cause of deaths

The BRIT Awards 2025 kicks off this weekend – here's where you can watch.

How to watch the BRIT Awards 2025 and how long is it on for?

90s boyband Five have reunited for a UK comeback tour.

Five tour 2025: Tickets, pre-sale, support acts and full list of dates and venues

Sarah Michelle Gellar pays tribute to Michelle Trachtenberg

Michelle Trachtenberg tributes: Sarah Michelle Gellar leads heartfelt messages following star's death
Chris Hughes was one of the main Eggheads stars for many years

TV quiz show legend and Eggheads star Chris Hughes dies, aged 77

Gene was married twice during his life and is the father of three children

Inside Gene Hackman's family life from first wife to children

Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy lived a quiet life away from the spotlight following his successful acting career

Hollywood legend Gene Hackman and wife Betsy found dead at their home

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

WHSmith could leave high streets

WHSmith 'to disappear' from high streets across the UK after new sale

Lifestyle

Five are back!

Boyband Five reunite for the first time in 25 years and announce UK tour

Michelle Trachtenberg in 2017

Buffy and Gossip Girl star Michelle Trachtenberg dies, aged 39

Lithgow also opened up about this role "defining the last chapter" of his life

John Lithgow confirms he will play Dumbledore in Harry Potter TV series

Lady Gaga and Beyonce's 'Telephone' video

Lady Gaga confirms 'Telephone' sequel with potential Beyoncé return 15 years after original
Conclave is available to stream, buy or rent on a number of online platforms

Where you can watch Conclave at home: How to stream hit film

Diversity has announced a brand new tour for 2026.

Diversity SOUL tour 2026: Dates, venues, tickets and show details revealed

The medical show could be getting a spin-off.

Call the Midwife to 'take a break' and launch spin-off, says creator

Here's what we know so far about who will play Harry, Ron, Hermione, Dumbledore and Snape

Harry Potter TV series cast: All the reports and rumours

Gogglebox's Izzi Warner has found love again with new boyfriend Toby

Gogglebox's Izzi Warner goes public with new boyfriend after split from partner of 10 years
Jade Thirlwall in 2023

Jade Thirlwall facts: Little Mix singer's age, boyfriend, parents and career explained

Jack Whitehall in 2023

Jack Whitehall facts: BRIT Awards host's age, girlfriend, children and career explained

Diana Ross is returning to the UK

Diana Ross Symphonic Celebration 2025 UK tour: Tickets, dates and venues revealed

Jade Thirlwall and Jordan Stephens have been dating since 2020.

Who is Jade Thirlwall's boyfriend? Inside Little Mix star's relationship with Jordan Stephens
Sabrina Carpenter is a Grammy award-winning pop star and actress.

Sabrina Carpenter facts: Singer's age, hit songs, height and relationships revealed

How did the Gene Hackman, his wife Betsy and their dog die?

How did Gene Hackman, his wife and dog die? What we know as daughter breaks silence