Georgia Toffolo and BrewDog chief James Watt get married after surprise elopement

In a romantic whirlwind that surprised fans and friends alike, Made In Chelsea star Georgia Toffolo has married former BrewDog CEO James Watt in an intimate ceremony in Scotland, giving guests just 48 hours notice to attend their special day.

The couple, who became engaged last October during a romantic trip to Greece for Toff's 30th birthday, exchanged vows on March 1st in what the bride described as "forever the best day of my life." Watt proposed with a stunning eight-carat triple-diamond ring estimated to be worth £200,000.

Georgia shared the joyful news on Instagram with a series of charming photos showing the newlyweds aboard a fishing boat after their ceremony.

Despite the chilly 6°C temperature and brisk 17-knot winds, the couple beamed with happiness in their unconventional wedding attire.

She wrote: "James and I got married today. 1st March will forever be the best day of my life - the day I became your wife. We eloped! Guests: whoever could get here with 48 hours notice! Temperature: 6°C. Wind: 17 knots North Westerly. Location: North East Scotland. To our family and friends who aren't with us, we will celebrate with you soonest!"

For her big day, the I'm A Celebrity winner looked radiant in a cream, fleece off-the-shoulder dress perfectly suited to the North East Scottish climate. She completed her bridal ensemble with an elegant updo, delicate diamond earrings, and a flowing white veil. In a practical twist to traditional bridal wear, she opted for sturdy brown boots – a sensible choice for their nautical photoshoot.

James embraced the maritime theme with equal enthusiasm, wearing a cream beanie hat and jumper beneath blue fishing overalls, creating a memorable contrast to conventional wedding attire.

In January, Georgia had hinted at her desire for a low-key ceremony at the celebrity-filled launch of Cirque Du Soleil's new show, Corteo. "I'm just desperate to get married! I don't want to do any of the planning," she confessed.

"My preference is to elope. I'm struggling to get it over the line. Our families are so excited for us and want to be involved, it feels a little selfish to elope."

It seems the couple found a perfect middle ground, keeping their ceremony intimate whilst inviting those who could attend on short notice.

The pair's romance began in 2023 after friends set them up on a blind date. Watt, who is reportedly worth an estimated £262 million from his brewery and pub chain, popped the question just days before Georgia's milestone birthday.

This isn't the first serious relationship for either of them. Georgia was previously engaged to George Cottrell, a former colleague of Nigel Farage, though they eventually ended their relationship.

James was married to Johanna Basford, the Scottish illustrator whose adult colouring book The Secret Garden has sold more than ten million copies worldwide. Watt and Basford, who divorced in 2020, share two children together.

The couple have promised to celebrate with friends and family who couldn't attend their spontaneous ceremony "soonest" – suggesting this may be just the beginning of their wedding celebrations.