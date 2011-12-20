Gerard Butler ‘fine’ after accident

The ‘P.S. I Love You’ star was filming a stunt scene for his new film Of Men and Mavericks, which is based on the true story of tragic young surfer Jay Moriarty.

Disaster struck at Maverick’s, an infamous surf spot in North California, on Sunday. Whilst filming, Butler was suddenly struck by a sequence of giant waves, before being taken to shore by jet ski and then rushed to hospital in an ambulance.



‘He’s fine,’ his representative was reported to have said. ‘They brought him to Stanford University. More scary than anything. For precaution, we wanted him all checked out after it all happened. Came out with flying colours.’



Of Men and Mavericks is currently scheduled for release next October.



