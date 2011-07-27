Geri Halliwell launches fashion collection

Former Spice Girl collaborates with retailer Next

First it was a line of bikini to flatter all figures, and now Gery Halliwell has launched a collection of dresses.

Geri joined models on the catwalk at the Old Billingsgate Market to show off her 6 gowns, all in colourful satin.

"I’ve been sketching everything myself and I’m thrilled with the results" said the mum of one "I’ve had the opportunity to make dresses that are not stupidly expensive but still elegant enough to wear to an upmarket event."

