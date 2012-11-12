Geri Halliwell says the Spice Girls unite the world

'Ginger Spice' Geri says the Spice Girls is about bringing people together ahead of their forthcoming West End play.

As the Spice Girls, Geri, Heart's Emma Bunton, Victoria Beckham, Mel B and Mel C were a global phenomenon, selling over 75 million records worldwide.



Geri is excited about Viva Forever, a new musical based on the group's songs which opens on November 27th.



'The show is about bringing the Spice legacy to a new generation,' said Geri to The Sunday Times Magazine.



'Spice Girls is about unifying the world - every age, every gender, everyone,' continued the 40-year-old. 'It's woman power, it's an essence, a tribe.



Mel B agreed, adding that the show 'reminds you that your best girlfriend - you want to be there for her more than anybody else.'

The Spice Girls reunited this year for the Olympics Closing Ceremony, watched by a worldwide audience of 1 billion.