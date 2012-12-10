Geri Halliwell tearful at Viva Forever! rehearsal

Geri 'Ginger Spice' Halliwell has revealed that she was moved to tears when she watched a run-through of the Spice Girls musical Viva Forever!.

The show, which features the Spice Girls' hit singles, is written by Jennifer Saunders and produced by Mamma Mia!'s Judy Craymer.



'When we got to see the first run-through, it was just incredible,' Halliwell told The Sunday People. 'I was very tearful and couldn't control it.



'It was like, "Who would've thought our songs would be here like this 16 years later?" I'm really proud because this show displays our songs in a natural, glorious way.'



Viva Forever! opens today, Monday December 10th, at the Piccadilly Theatre in London.