Ghost opens in West End

It won the Oscar for best movie in 1990 and now it's hitting the West End.

Ghost the Musical had its premiere in London last night with JLS, The Saturdays Rochelle, Kimberley Walsh and Corrie star Helen Worth among the stars on the red carpet.



The show focuses on Sam who, after being murdered, tries to stay in touch with his partner Molly with the help of a psychic.



The show - based on the film starring Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze - has received standing ovations in its previews.

Sam is played by Richard Fleeshan who played Craig Harris in Coronation Street for four years and has just finished a run opposite Sheridan Smith in the West End version of Legally Blonde.

Caissie Levy (Molly), arrives fresh from roles in Hair and Wicked. Sharon D Clarke of Holby City fame plays the role made famous by Whoopi Goldberg (Oda Mae Brown).