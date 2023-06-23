Gino D'Acampo's ITV show axed days after controversial This Morning return

23 June 2023, 11:53 | Updated: 23 June 2023, 11:55

Gino D'Acampo's ITV show axed days after controversial This Morning return
Gino D'Acampo's ITV show axed days after controversial This Morning return. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Gino D'Acampo left This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby and Dermot O'Leary cringing with his comments about the Phillip Schofield scandal.

Gino D'Acampo's ITV cooking show Gino's Cooking Up Love has been axed after just two pilot episodes.

This comes after the Italian chef, 46, made a controversial return to This Morning on Tuesday where his comments about Phillip Schofield left hosts Holly Willoughby and Dermot O'Leary cringing.

Two episodes of Gino's Cooking Up Love were filmed last year and aired towards the end of 2022, however, the show will not be returning for a full series.

According to reports from Birmingham Live, a source said: "There were meaningful discussions about commissioning further episodes, but ultimately it was decided to ditch the concept. ITV is still working with Gino on a number of other shows this year."

Gino's Cooking Up Love has been cancelled after only two episodes
Gino's Cooking Up Love has been cancelled after only two episodes. Picture: ITV

Earlier this week, Gino made headlines with his thinly-veiled comments about Phillip Schofield and This Morning boss Martin Frizell.

Firstly, the chef joked to Holly and Dermot that he was going to cook an aubergine dish, but was told he wasn't allowed to anymore.

He said: "I was going to make melanzane alla parmigiana, with the aubergine, but apparently, I can't do anything with aubergine at the moment so I'm going to make a tiramisu."

Watch the moment here:

Holly squirms on This Morning after Gino D'Acampo asks about news

This comment appears to be a dig at This Morning boss Martin Frizell who – when questioned about claims of toxicity at ITV – bizarrely told the press: "What I've always found toxic is aubergine. Do you like aubergine? Do you? Do you like aubergine, because I don't? It's just a personal thing."

Dermot O'Leary and Holly Willoughby looked awkward as Gino D'Acampo started making the comments on This Morning
Dermot O'Leary and Holly Willoughby looked awkward as Gino D'Acampo started making the comments on This Morning. Picture: ITV

Gino then went on to reference Phillip's departure from the show, asking Dermot and Holly: "Everything is under control, I'm back. Any news? Anything in the last month that I should know of?"

Holly and Dermot were left visibly uncomfortable by the comments, especially since the subject of the Phillip Schofield scandal is no longer being spoken about on the show.

