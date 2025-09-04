Breaking News

Fashion designer Giorgio Armani dies aged 91

Giorgio Armani has passed away. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

The legendary star has passed away.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Fashion mogul Giorgio Armani has died at the age of 91, his company says.

The business released the following statement: "With infinite sorrow, the Armani Group announces the passing of its creator, founder, and tireless driving force: Giorgio Armani."

A funeral chamber will be set up in Milan on Saturday and Sunday, with a private ceremony held at a later date.

Giorgio had recently opened up about his succession plan and celebrating the brand's 50th anniversary this month.

Giorgio Armani was 91-years-old. Picture: Getty

In August the designer spoke to the Financial Times about his career, stating: "I don’t know if I’d use the word workaholic, but hard work is certainly essential to success.

"My only regret in life was spending too many hours working and not enough time with friends and family."

This is a breaking news story, more to follow...