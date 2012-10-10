Girls Aloud's Comeback

The 'Love Machine' stars have been teasing details of their return on their official website

Girls Aloud have started a ten-day countdown to an announcement, believed to be confirmation of their new single.

The 'Sound Of The Underground' stars are set to celebrate ten years together as a band this year and posted an image with the word 'Ten' alongside the countdown on their official website.

As well as uploading the shot, the five-piece also launched a new Twitter account with the same picture used as they tease their return.

Rumours have been circulating for the past few months surrounding new material and a tour from the girls – who've all kept quiet on their plans.

The singers recently reunited at Cheryl Cole's O2 Arena solo show this weekend and were recently reported to have been seen shooting a music video for a new song.