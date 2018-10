Girls Aloud planning 2012 tour

Band is planning to 3-week UK tour. But could this be their last together?

The tour is said to be culminating in a huge night at Wembley Stadium.

Girls Aloud have been planning a reunion to coincide with the 2012 Olympics, however, sources say that the reunion could also be a farewell.

The girls are all currently pursuing solo projects in music, acting and presenting but are said to be in the line up to perform at next year's Olympics.