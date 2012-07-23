Girls Aloud to play Royal Variety Performance

Girls Aloud are reportedly lined up to play this year's Royal Variety Performance to mark their tenth anniversary.

Cheryl Cole, Kimberly Walsh, Sarah Harding, Nadine Coyle and Nicola Roberts have allegedly agreed to perform at the concert in November - the month of their tenth anniversary.



'Being asked to perform at the Royal Variety Show is massive for the band,' an insider told the Daily Star Sunday.



'They performed in 2004 when they were at the height of their fame so it's fitting that they would return eight years later,' continued the source. 'It's the Variety Show's 100th anniversary and the lineup will be full of A-listers.



'It will be one of the Queen's final engagements of a year which will have seen her Diamond Jubilee and the Olympics. So it's a major scoop for the girls' comeback to be added to the bill.'



The Royal Variety Performance will take place at the Royal Albert Hall on November 19.