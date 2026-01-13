Girls Aloud share special update in honour of Sarah Harding

13 January 2026, 11:09

Girls Aloud have continued to honour their bandmate Sarah Harding
Girls Aloud have continued to honour their bandmate Sarah Harding. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Cheryl, Nicola Roberts, Kimberley Walsh and Nadine Coyle reveal latest update in honour of Sarah Harding's breast cancer battle.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Girls Aloud have revealed their latest honour and tribute for fellow bandmate Sarah Harding who sadly passed away in 2021 of breast cancer.

Taking to Instagram, Cheryl, Nicola Roberts, Kimberley Walsh and Nadine Coyle revealed the results of their on-going charity work which they have carried on in the name of their close friend.

Alongside a beautiful picture of Sarah, they wrote: "Hi everyone - we wanted to share a special update in honour of our Sarah today.

"As you know, we have continued to raise money in Sarah’s name for The Christie hospital’s groundbreaking breast cancer research.Today The Christie announce they are appointing a new full-time researcher thanks to the Sarah Harding Breast Cancer Appeal, part of The Christie Charity."

The Girls Aloud members went on to reflect on the progress being made in cancer research along with Sarah's beliefs.

"We are thrilled with the progress being made in Sarah’s name into preventing breast cancer in young women," they added.

"Sarah believed in the power of progress and so to have a dedicated researcher focusing on this important work is hugely significant. This fellowship is more than research - it’s hope, it’s progress, and it’s a promise that her fight will help protect future generations of young women."

The Instagram post was signed off 'Cheryl, Kimberley, Nadine & Nicola' with a white love heart emoji.

Of course, the announcement was received well by thousands of followers with celebrities such as Alan Carr, Gabby Roslin and Denise Van Outen all showing their support.

Many commented on how "proud" Sarah would be and that they're happy that her "legacy lives on".

Sarah revealed in August 2020 that she was battling breast cancer which had also spread to other parts of her body.

Sarah Harding passed away in September 2021
Sarah Harding passed away in September 2021. Picture: Getty

On September 5th 2021, her mum confirmed she had sadly passed away. She wrote on Instagram: "It's with deep heartbreak that today I'm sharing the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah has sadly passed away.

"Many of you will know of Sarah's battle with cancer and that she fought so strongly from her diagnosis until her last day. She slipped away peacefully this morning.

"I'd like to thank everyone for their kind support over the past year. It meant the world to Sarah and it gave her great strength and comfort to know she was loved.

"I know she won't want to be remembered for her fight against this terrible disease - she was a bright, shining star and I hope that's how she can be remembered instead."

