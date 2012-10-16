Girls Aloud tease new video

The 'Sound of The Underground' girl band are seen in bright orange mini dresses ahead of announcing their return this week. Watch the teaser here!

Girls Aloud are back together for the first time since their hiatus.

The girls have teased their comeback with a video clip. The full announcement will be made this Friday (19th October).

In the video teaser Cheryl Cole, Nadine Coyle, Kimberley Walsh, Nicola Roberts and Sarah Harding are seen dressed in identical bright orange mini dresses as they strut away from the camera to a clip of what is expected to be a brand new Girls Aloud song.

As the five girls turn toward the camera the clip suddenly fades away to promise an announcement at the end of this week, which fans will be able to watch live on YouTube on Friday.

Check out the teaser below: