Gisele's $20m Hollywood home

The model's new plush pad is being built in L.A.

Gisele Bunchen and her husband, New England Patriots player Tom Brady, are having a huge mansion built in the Los Angeles neighbourhood of Brentwood.

The couple's new 22,000 square foot home is being built from scratch and their neighbours include celebrities like Heidi Klum and her husband Seal.

Bunchen and Brady are the two highest paid people in their fields.

The Brazilian is the highest paid model, whilst the New England Patriots quarterback tops the list of highest earning NFL players.