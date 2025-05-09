Gladiators star Steel shares heartbreaking tribute to late son Leo following his funeral

9 May 2025, 13:46

  • Gladiators star Steel paid tribute to his 'brave' boy, who died at just 13 days old
  • Zack and his wife Samantha laid Leo to rest in a private funeral this week
  • The ITV athlete is taking part in a charity challenge to mark his son's memory
Gladiator star Steel and his wife Samantha held a funeral for their late son Leo.
Gladiator star Steel and his wife Samantha held a funeral for their late son Leo. Picture: Instagram/@zackgeorge

By Claire Blackmore

Zack George, who stars as Steel in Gladiators, shared the devastating speech he read at his baby boy's funeral.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Gladiators star Steel has shared a heartbreaking tribute to his late son Leo following his devastating death at just 13 days old.

The TV athlete, 34, whose real name is Zack George, announced last month that his little boy had died less than two weeks after he and his wife Samantha welcomed him into the world.

Their tiny baby was born prematurely at 23 weeks, arriving on 26th March this year, but lost his fight due to complications and passed shortly after on 7th April.

Now the grieving couple, who share a 23-month-old daughter called Ivy, have celebrated their second child's short life with a funeral service, prompting Zack to pour his emotions out online.

Zack and Samantha lost their son Leo at just 13 days old.
Zack and Samantha lost their son Leo at just 13 days old. Picture: Instagram/@zackgeorge

Taking to social media to share the speech he read at the emotional service to remember little Leo, he wrote: "The hardest speech Iv ever had to read 🥺.

"You came into this world early, tiny and brave, with a heart that beat like thunder. Thirteen days. 

"That’s all we had. But in that time, you taught us more about love, and courage, than most ever will.

"Your body was small, but your spirit was big, fierce and unafraid. We called you Leo, our lion, not for how loud you roared, but for how hard you fought to stay.

Zack revealed gifts he received from loved ones to remember Leo.
Zack revealed gifts he received from loved ones to remember Leo. Picture: Instagram/@zackgeorge

"You knew our voices, you knew our touch, the warmth of our hearts pressed against yours. You were held, you were known and you were loved.

"And though the world only had a brief chance to meet you, you changed it and you changed us.

"Now that you rest, we still carry you—in every quiet moment, in the breath between tears, in the space you filled just by being here. 

"Our son, our lion—you will always matter. You will always be ours.

"Rest easy our little boy 🦁."

The family were showered with messages of support.
The family were showered with messages of support. Picture: Instagram/@zackgeorge

The ITV star posted a string of moving photos from his son's funeral alongside the speech, sharing floral tributes and teddy bears gifted to the family to remember Leo.

The poignant post included a picture of his newborn's small white coffin, with both parents holding hands above it.

Zack also revealed personal messages from family and friends, with one from a heartbroken auntie and uncle, saying: "Our little lion Nephew Leo.

"We will love you always."

Heartbroken family members shared their condolences.
Heartbroken family members shared their condolences. Picture: Instagram/@zackgeorge

Following his son's passing, the Gladiator opened up about what his son had to face during his short time in hospital.

Taking to Instagram in the days after his death, he wrote: "What Leo had to endure during his 13 days fighting in NICU.

"Three blood transfusions, collapsed lung, a grade one and grade two bleed on his brain, a hole in his heart (PDA heart condition), a hole in his trachea causing air pockets in his lungs."

Zack has since announced he is taking on a charity challenge in memory of his late son, called '13 days fighting'.

He explained: "Bravery, strength, courage and resilience are just a few of the many qualities Leo showed us. This is why we are calling the charity event 13 days fighting.

"A burpee mile everyday for 13 days straight will be around 10,000 burpees. We're ready to show the same qualities our little boy showed us #Leothelion."

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

David Beckham is allegedly worried he will 'lose touch' with Brooklyn.

David Beckham fears 'history will repeat itself' with Brooklyn as family feud rages on

Kaleb Cooper stars alongside Jeremy Clarkson in the hit TV show as he attempts to teach him how to run a farm

Is Kaleb Cooper really leaving 'Clarkson’s Farm'?

TV & Movies

Meet 'Clarkson's Farm' new star Harriet Cowan

Meet 'Clarkson's Farm' new star Harriet Cowan: Her age, job, boyfriend and more revealed

TV & Movies

Jeremy Clarkson is forced to employ a new farmhand in series 4.

Kaleb Cooper 'replaced' by new farmhand in first look at new series of Clarkson's Farm

TV & Movies

What happened between Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz?

Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz 'feud' explained

What is really going on between the Beckham family?

Is there really a Beckham family feud? Full timeline of events explained

To mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe, a concert will be held at Horse Guards Parade

VE Day concert 2025: How to watch, start time, line-up, guests and songs

Awhina has revealed the context behind her and husband Adrian's bizarre Final Vows

MAFS Australia's Awhina reveals what really happened with Adrian at Final Vows following backlash

Married at First Sight

The Call The Midwife film will be set in an "undisclosed overseas location" in 1972

'Call The Midwife' creators confirm film and prequel series are in the works

Brooklyn didn't attend the family fishing trip.

David Beckham breaks silence on Brooklyn's decision to skip his 50th birthday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

The Little Mix star has been in hospital since March due to pregnancy complications.

Pregnant Jesy Nelson asks fans for advice from hospital bed ahead of twins' birth

Stacey and Joe opened up about their marriage struggles during the show.

Stacey Solomon 'regrets reality TV show' but hopes therapy will 'mend marriage' to Joe Swash
The CBB stars have been reflecting on their time in the house.

Chris Hughes 'missing JoJo Siwa' as he takes cardboard cutout of her face to work

Eamonn Holmes was taken to hospital in a stretcher on Friday morning.

Eamonn Holmes rushed to hospital in ambulance as worried fans send well wishes

Go Au Pair has shared the rarest names in the US.

America’s 'rarest' baby names revealed – the full list of 51 unusual picks

Lifestyle

Chris Hughes reportedly heading to Ibiza for the new series of Celebs Go Dating.

Chris Hughes to reveal 'real truth' about JoJo Siwa as he 'signs up for Celebs Go Dating'

Ed Sheeran has announced three huge summer shows

Ed Sheeran announces three homecoming Ipswich shows: Tickets and dates revealed

Music

Amanda appears to have also nailed the dress code for the Million Pound Final!

Amanda Holden travels to Heart's Make Me A Millionaire final in style

MAFS Australia's Adrian and Awhina have had a tumultuous time on the show

MAFS Australia's Adrian denies cheating on Awhina after shock claims come to light

Married at First Sight

Here's everything that happened at MAFS 2025's Final Vows

MAFS Australia 2025 Final Vows: Everything that happened between each couple

Married at First Sight

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon have opened up about their relationship issues

Stacey Solomon left speechless after Joe Swash storms out of tense therapy session

Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa fans believe they may be together

Fans spot clues JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes are secretly 'together' after Celebrity Big Brother stint
Which 'Cheat: Unfinished Business' couples are together now?

Which 'Cheat: Unfinished Business' couples are together now?

Is there a heatwave on the cards for July and August?

UK weather: When will the Spring heatwave end?

Weather

MAFS Australia's Billy and Awhina are rumoured to be dating

MAFS Australia's Awhina and Billy's secret 'relationship' explained as dating rumours swirl

Married at First Sight

Stacey appeared devastated as she updated fans on Instagram.

Stacey Solomon shares tearful update on dog Teddy as she confesses she's 'cried a lot'