Glee 3D hits London

The 3D Movie Concert UK premiere will take place tonight

"Gleeks" will be taking over London's Leicester Square tonight where the film of the smash hit stage show will premiere.

Glee the TV show has been such a success that it was turned into a live musical and now a film of the concert in 3D.

The 3D Movie Concert opens in cinemas in the UK and Ireland on August 19th.

Take a look at the US premiere photos below