Gleeful role for Tom Cruise

The actor is said to be the new guest star on the popular show

Tom Cruise is reportedly the latest celebrity to star in Glee.

The "Knight And Day" actor will play a washed up rockstar enrolled to teach an all singing and dancing club at a rival school.

Cruise's wife, actress Katie Holmes, and their daughter Suri are said to be huge fans of the popular show, which has already seen Gwyneth Paltrow and Britney Spears making guest appearances.