Global reveals the winners of the first ever Global Player Awards: Ed Sheeran, Elton John and more

11 December 2025, 07:00

Ed Sheeran, Elton John and Post Malone win Global Player Awards
Ed Sheeran, Elton John and Post Malone win Global Player Awards. Picture: Getty/Global
Heart

By Heart

Teddy Swims, Myles Smith, Ed Sheeran, and more lead the Global Player Awards' 2025 honours.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Global today (Thursday, December 11) announced the winners of its inaugural Global Player Awards 2025, a prestigious celebration of the most listened to artists, podcasters and breakthrough talent shaping culture across the UK, powered by Global’s proprietary data.

The Global Player Awards 2025 spotlight the biggest names across music, radio and podcasting, including the launch of a new benchmark category, the Two Billion Listens Award, recognising artists who have surpassed an extraordinary two billion listens across the entire Global portfolio.

Only a small percentage of artists worldwide reach over two billion streams in a year, illustrating a substantial, dedicated fanbase, with their music resonating widely with audiences – and this is the first time this prestigious benchmark is recognised within UK radio.

This year, Ed Sheeran, Teddy Swims, and Myles Smith all receive Global Player Awards for Two Billion Listens, underlining their huge cultural reach and the depth of their connection with listeners.

Ed Sheeran wins a 2 Billion Streams award
Ed Sheeran wins a 2 Billion Streams award. Picture: Global

Ed Sheeran said: “Thank you so much for my Global Player Award 2025 for 2 billion listens across Global stations. I don’t even know how to quantify that, 2 billion is a lot! So thank you for playing my songs so many times I really enjoy all the work that we’ve been doing together for the last 15 years of my career and here’s to 2 billion more!”

Teddy Swims said: “Thank you so much Global for my Global Player Award 2025… thanks so much to everybody, to Global, all the fans, all the people that loved my music this year. Thank you, I couldn’t do it without you, I’m so so grateful and I love you.”

Myles Smith said: “Thank you Global, for my Global Player Award for 2 billion listens across all Global stations. I just want to say a massive thank you to all the people listening, to all the people who tune in, to all the people who host the shows, and more importantly, to you at home for just making this possible.”

Breakthrough talent also rises to the fore:

- Alex Warren is named Capital’s Biggest Breakthrough, rapidly becoming a favourite with the station’s audience.

- On Capital’s sister station, MOLIY takes Capital XTRA Biggest Breakthrough, firmly establishing herself as one of the network’s most exciting discoveries.

- Sombr wins Radio X’s Biggest Breakthrough, cutting through with serious momentum across the indie scene

- And on Capital Dance, Chrystal claims Biggest Breakthrough, bringing fresh energy to the genre.

Elton John wins the Legend award
Elton John wins the Legend award. Picture: Global

Rounding out the Global Player Awards is a true icon, as Elton John is named this year’s Global Player Awards Legend, celebrating a career that continues to shape music on a global scale.

The most-listened to track across all of Global’s stations in 2025 is 'I Had Some Help' by Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen, which takes the title of Global Player Awards Biggest Song.

Podcasting continues to thrive on Global Player, with Christiane Amanpour Presents: The Ex Files with Jamie Rubin, named Biggest New Podcast for its gripping storytelling and sharp journalism.

Christiane Amanpour said: “Thank you for the Global Player Award 2025, for being the biggest new podcast of the year. Honestly, it’s amazing, I never thought this would be the case. I’d love to thank everybody who's been listening, who's been watching on YouTube and of course, to Global. Thank you so much.”

Post Malone wins the Biggest Song award
Post Malone wins the Biggest Song award. Picture: Global

Podcast powerhouse The News Agents secures Best Podcast Show, and is officially the most listened to podcast on Global Player, with its smart, pacey take on the day’s headlines continuing to enthral millions every day.

Together, these Awards champion the artists, voices and stories that defined the year, and resonated with millions across Global Player.

Ashley Tabor-King CBE, Founder & Executive President of Global, said: “We are delighted to launch the Global Player Awards, based entirely on what people are choosing to listen to every day.

"The artists and podcast creators recognised this year truly connected with millions across Global Player, radio and beyond. And a huge congratulations to Ed Sheeran, Myles Smith and Teddy Swims for reaching 2 Billion Listens across the year, a truly phenomenal achievement!”

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

ITV’s follow-up special, I’m a Celebrity… Coming Out, is just around the corner.

I’m a Celebrity Coming Out reunion date, cast and what to expect

Simon Cowell has built his career on discovering and shaping global music acts, most famously through The X Factor.

Simon Cowell's new Netflix boyband December 10 revealed

Pamela Anderson broke her silence on her relationship with Liam Neeson.

Pamela Anderson reveals what really happened between her and Liam Neeson

Celebrities

Sharon revealed Ozzy's heartbreaking final words.

Sharon Osbourne shares Ozzy's final last words to her in heartbreaking admission

Ant and Dec revealed the start date for I'm A Celebrity South Africa 2026.

When does I'm A Celebrity All Stars 2026 start?

TV & Movies

Ruby Wax revealed how Shona really felt about Aitch.

I’m A Celeb’s Ruby Wax reveals real reason Shona doesn’t fancy Aitch

TV & Movies

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on a date night

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding details revealed including special date, venue and bachelorette
Ant and Dec I'm A Celebrity Cyclone

When is the I'm A Celebrity Cyclone 2025? Exact date revealed

I'm A Celebrity

ITV has announced the date of the I'm A Celebrity 2025 final.

When is the final of I'm A Celebrity 2025?

I'm A Celebrity

I'm A Celebrity line up next to Ant and Dec

Who has left I'm A Celebrity? All the stars who have been voted off so far

I'm A Celebrity

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Wake Up and Win Card Game

Wake Up and Win – Play the Official Card Game Today!

Woman in an orange jumper with a pen and paper

When is the GCHQ Christmas Challenge being released? 2025 Details revealed

News

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are Kate Middleton and Prince William's three children

Kate Middleton and Prince William's children's full names, ages and royal titles

Royals

I'm a Celebrity cast 2025

I’m A Celebrity 2025 line-up and cast for 2025

Cruz Beckham has reached out to his brother despite their current family difficulties

Cruz Beckham reaches out to brother Brooklyn in the cutest way despite family feud

Vogue Williams addresses the rumours she broke jungle rules

I'm A Celebrity's evicted campmate Vogue Williams breaks silence on jungle rule break

I'm A Celebrity

Kate Middleton wore a rarely-seen tiara for the final royal banquet of the year

Why everyone is talking about Kate Middleton's royal tiara

Royals

Viewers think producers are going 'too soft' on the stars this year.

I'm A Celeb fans 'struggling' to watch show after spotting two major changes

TV & Movies

Romeo Beckham has been dating Kim Turnbull for around a year now

Who is Romeo Beckham's girlfriend? Relationship details revealed

Kelly shared an emotional reunion with her husband Jeremy.

I’m A Celeb’s Kelly Brook in floods of tears as she reunites with husband Jeremy Parisi

TV & Movies

Heart Bingo

Anna Williamson is the new brand ambassador for Heart Bingo!

Win

Fans have been wondering where Angry Ginge got his nickname.

I'm A Celeb's Angry Ginge's famous nickname explained

TV & Movies

The Traitors series four is back in the New Year.

The Traitors series four start date officially announced

TV & Movies

The Stranger Things cast take a funny look back at the past.

Stranger Things cast react to throwback interview from 10 years ago

Alex revealed why she headed home as soon as possible.

I'm A Celeb's Alex Scott reveals heartbreaking reason she left Australia immediately after eviction

TV & Movies

Heart Musicals Top 100 countdown

Heart Musicals Top 100: Counting down your favourite showstopping musical songs of all time!

Music