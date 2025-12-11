Global reveals the winners of the first ever Global Player Awards: Ed Sheeran, Elton John and more

Ed Sheeran, Elton John and Post Malone win Global Player Awards. Picture: Getty/Global

By Heart

Teddy Swims, Myles Smith, Ed Sheeran, and more lead the Global Player Awards' 2025 honours.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Global today (Thursday, December 11) announced the winners of its inaugural Global Player Awards 2025, a prestigious celebration of the most listened to artists, podcasters and breakthrough talent shaping culture across the UK, powered by Global’s proprietary data.

The Global Player Awards 2025 spotlight the biggest names across music, radio and podcasting, including the launch of a new benchmark category, the Two Billion Listens Award, recognising artists who have surpassed an extraordinary two billion listens across the entire Global portfolio.

Only a small percentage of artists worldwide reach over two billion streams in a year, illustrating a substantial, dedicated fanbase, with their music resonating widely with audiences – and this is the first time this prestigious benchmark is recognised within UK radio.

This year, Ed Sheeran, Teddy Swims, and Myles Smith all receive Global Player Awards for Two Billion Listens, underlining their huge cultural reach and the depth of their connection with listeners.

Ed Sheeran wins a 2 Billion Streams award. Picture: Global

Ed Sheeran said: “Thank you so much for my Global Player Award 2025 for 2 billion listens across Global stations. I don’t even know how to quantify that, 2 billion is a lot! So thank you for playing my songs so many times I really enjoy all the work that we’ve been doing together for the last 15 years of my career and here’s to 2 billion more!”

Teddy Swims said: “Thank you so much Global for my Global Player Award 2025… thanks so much to everybody, to Global, all the fans, all the people that loved my music this year. Thank you, I couldn’t do it without you, I’m so so grateful and I love you.”

Myles Smith said: “Thank you Global, for my Global Player Award for 2 billion listens across all Global stations. I just want to say a massive thank you to all the people listening, to all the people who tune in, to all the people who host the shows, and more importantly, to you at home for just making this possible.”

Breakthrough talent also rises to the fore:

- Alex Warren is named Capital’s Biggest Breakthrough, rapidly becoming a favourite with the station’s audience.

- On Capital’s sister station, MOLIY takes Capital XTRA Biggest Breakthrough, firmly establishing herself as one of the network’s most exciting discoveries.

- Sombr wins Radio X’s Biggest Breakthrough, cutting through with serious momentum across the indie scene

- And on Capital Dance, Chrystal claims Biggest Breakthrough, bringing fresh energy to the genre.

Elton John wins the Legend award. Picture: Global

Rounding out the Global Player Awards is a true icon, as Elton John is named this year’s Global Player Awards Legend, celebrating a career that continues to shape music on a global scale.

The most-listened to track across all of Global’s stations in 2025 is 'I Had Some Help' by Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen, which takes the title of Global Player Awards Biggest Song.

Podcasting continues to thrive on Global Player, with Christiane Amanpour Presents: The Ex Files with Jamie Rubin, named Biggest New Podcast for its gripping storytelling and sharp journalism.

Christiane Amanpour said: “Thank you for the Global Player Award 2025, for being the biggest new podcast of the year. Honestly, it’s amazing, I never thought this would be the case. I’d love to thank everybody who's been listening, who's been watching on YouTube and of course, to Global. Thank you so much.”

Post Malone wins the Biggest Song award. Picture: Global

Podcast powerhouse The News Agents secures Best Podcast Show, and is officially the most listened to podcast on Global Player, with its smart, pacey take on the day’s headlines continuing to enthral millions every day.

Together, these Awards champion the artists, voices and stories that defined the year, and resonated with millions across Global Player.

Ashley Tabor-King CBE, Founder & Executive President of Global, said: “We are delighted to launch the Global Player Awards, based entirely on what people are choosing to listen to every day.

"The artists and podcast creators recognised this year truly connected with millions across Global Player, radio and beyond. And a huge congratulations to Ed Sheeran, Myles Smith and Teddy Swims for reaching 2 Billion Listens across the year, a truly phenomenal achievement!”