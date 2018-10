Goddaughter's tribute to Amy

Amy Winehouse's goddaughter has paid tribute to the star by closing her set at the Big Chill festival with a cover of "Love is a Losing Game".

Dionne Bromfield got teary-eyed when she performed the song during the show last night.



The 15-year-old told the crowd Amy "was an amazing singer, she was not only my godmother, but she was my mentor and my boss as well."