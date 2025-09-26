Gogglebox star Amy Taper reveals diet secrets after drastic 7.5 stone weight loss

Amy Taper has been on a health kick. Picture: Instagram/Amy Taper

By Hope Wilson

Amy Taper has dropped four dress sizes and shared how she lost the weight.

Gogglebox star Amy Taper, 25, has revealed the secret behind her weight loss after losing seven and a half stone.

The TV star has dropped four dress sizes in recent months and has been open about how she shed the pounds, after revealing she used weight loss jabs.

Whilst Amy does credit her new look with having a healthier diet filled with protein and fresh food, the 25-year-old has spoken about being on Mounjaro after being introduced to it in June 2024.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain about her weight loss jabs, saying: "I think a lot of the way that people look at the injections is that it's a quick fix, everything like that. And it is. It's very quick."

Amy Taper has revealed how she lost over seven stone. Picture: Alamy

She added: "But it's not fixing you forever. Because the minute you come off of it, my body's just going to start doing exactly what it was doing before. Which means that, yeah."

The influencer continued: "I will be on it for life. I mean, obviously, we will look through it and we'll see as we go along. We don't know what can happen. But the plan is, I'm on the highest dose at the moment."

Amy has previously revealed to The Sun that she was using weight loss jabs, stating: "I’ve gone to doctors all my life and they can never tell me the problem – because there’s actually nothing wrong with me."

Amy Taper has been open about her weight loss. Picture: Channel 4

She continued: "My bloods are always amazing, I haven't got polycystic ovaries, I haven't got a thyroid problem and I haven’t got anything that usually makes you put on weight. It is just genetics."

The TV favourite explained she started using Mounjaro in June 2024 and since then she's been taking a 15mg weekly dose since February after working her way up to from 2.5mg.

Amy Taper first gained fame on Gogglebox. Picture: Alamy

Amy disclosed: "I’m fitting into size 18 clothes for the first time since I was 15 or 16 – it’s hard for me to believe.

"It’s changed my life. I went to the theatre the other night and when I sat down, my thighs weren't touching the person next to me, or the sides of the chairs. I had room.

"I get annoyed though that some people call it the ‘lazy way out’. I don't want people to think that I've sat around for the last 17 years of my life not trying to lose weight.

"I want people to know that this has been my only option to get this far."