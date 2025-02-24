Gogglebox's Izzi Warner goes public with new boyfriend after split from partner of 10 years

Gogglebox's Izzi Warner has found love again with new boyfriend Toby. Picture: Izzi Warner / Instagram

By Alice Dear

Izzi Warner, one of the most-loved stars of Gogglebox, has opened up about finding love after splitting from the father of her two children.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Gogglebox star Izzi Warner has gone public with her new boyfriend after fans speculated over a "mystery man" on her social media.

Izzi, who stars on the Channel 4 hit show alongside sister Ellie, spoke about her new man, Toby, during Friday night's episode where she read out the Valentine's Day card he had sent her.

Speaking to her sister, Izzi said: "Wait till you see what Toby got me for Valentine's - a card in a box!", before reading: "To Izzi, our first of many. Thank you for being the absolute best. I bloody adore you. Happy Valentine's Day I love you loads and lots more. Toby'."

While her sister Ellie joked that the letter was "cringe", fans of the pair have shared their delight over Izzi's new romance, following her split from ex-partner Grant.

Izzi Warner shared the happy news of her new love on Gogglebox. Picture: Izzi Warner / Instagram

Izzi and Grant were together for 10 years and have two children together; Bobby, 10 and Bessie Rose, four. It was revealed that she had split from her long-term partner in October 2024.

Speaking about being single on Gogglebox previously, Izzi said: "My partner who is practically perfect in every way, do you want to hear it? It's quite extensive."

Izzi Warner has two children with her ex-partner of 10 years, Grant. Picture: Izzi Warner / Instagram

"I've separated it into essentials and nice-to-haves. So on the essentials we've got: hardworking, open-minded, kind, attractive, good with money, clean criminal record, zero drugs police/no drink problem, emotional intelligence, full head of hair, patient, discreet, loyal, supports my hobbies, wants to be my plus one."

She went on: "And then nice to haves: nice teeth, nice car, generous, good style, taller than me, cooks nice dinners. So hence why I've been single for the last 18 months."

While not a lot is known about Toby, Izzi has been sharing some pictures with her new boyfriend on social media, in January posting snaps from the pair's trip to Paris.