Gogglebox's Izzi Warner goes public with new boyfriend after split from partner of 10 years

24 February 2025, 09:16

Gogglebox's Izzi Warner has found love again with new boyfriend Toby
Gogglebox's Izzi Warner has found love again with new boyfriend Toby. Picture: Izzi Warner / Instagram
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Izzi Warner, one of the most-loved stars of Gogglebox, has opened up about finding love after splitting from the father of her two children.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Gogglebox star Izzi Warner has gone public with her new boyfriend after fans speculated over a "mystery man" on her social media.

Izzi, who stars on the Channel 4 hit show alongside sister Ellie, spoke about her new man, Toby, during Friday night's episode where she read out the Valentine's Day card he had sent her.

Speaking to her sister, Izzi said: "Wait till you see what Toby got me for Valentine's - a card in a box!", before reading: "To Izzi, our first of many. Thank you for being the absolute best. I bloody adore you. Happy Valentine's Day I love you loads and lots more. Toby'."

While her sister Ellie joked that the letter was "cringe", fans of the pair have shared their delight over Izzi's new romance, following her split from ex-partner Grant.

Izzi Warner shared the happy news of her new love on Gogglebox
Izzi Warner shared the happy news of her new love on Gogglebox. Picture: Izzi Warner / Instagram

Izzi and Grant were together for 10 years and have two children together; Bobby, 10 and Bessie Rose, four. It was revealed that she had split from her long-term partner in October 2024.

Speaking about being single on Gogglebox previously, Izzi said: "My partner who is practically perfect in every way, do you want to hear it? It's quite extensive."

Izzi Warner has two children with her ex-partner of 10 years, Grant
Izzi Warner has two children with her ex-partner of 10 years, Grant. Picture: Izzi Warner / Instagram

"I've separated it into essentials and nice-to-haves. So on the essentials we've got: hardworking, open-minded, kind, attractive, good with money, clean criminal record, zero drugs police/no drink problem, emotional intelligence, full head of hair, patient, discreet, loyal, supports my hobbies, wants to be my plus one."

She went on: "And then nice to haves: nice teeth, nice car, generous, good style, taller than me, cooks nice dinners. So hence why I've been single for the last 18 months."

While not a lot is known about Toby, Izzi has been sharing some pictures with her new boyfriend on social media, in January posting snaps from the pair's trip to Paris.

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Lady Gaga and Beyonce's 'Telephone' video

Lady Gaga confirms 'Telephone' sequel with potential Beyoncé return 15 years after original
Here's what we know so far about who will play Harry, Ron, Hermione, Dumbledore and Snape

Harry Potter TV series cast: All the reports and rumours

Pitbull's Party After Dark Tour: Dates, venues and how to get tickets

Pitbull Party After Dark Tour 2025: Dates, venues, tickets, support act and set list

Holly Willoughby was left red-faced after being confronted by her ex on TV.

Holly Willoughby mortified after reuniting with ex-boyfriend in cringey TV stunt

Molly-Mae and Tommy's relationship has been questioned

Are Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury back together? Everything we know about their relationship
Is the next James Bond movie in the works already?

When is the next James Bond film coming out?

Ugly Betty star Eric Mabius was reportedly taken into custody earlier this week.

Ugly Betty star Eric Mabius arrested for ‘battery’ as mugshot reveals black eye

Margot Robbie rose to fame on Neighbours in 2008

Remember Margot Robbie in Neighbours?

TV & Movies

Omar Nyame and Catherine Agbaje met on Love Island All Stars

Are Catherine Agbaje and Omar Nyame still together? Love Island relationship revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025

Gabby Allen and Casey O'Gorman were crowned winners of Love Island All Stars.

Are Gabby Allen and Casey O'Gorman still together? Love Island relationship revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Harris Dickinson and James Norton have all be rumoured to play James Bond

Who is James Bond? Odds on who the next 007 actor will be revealed

Harriett Blackmore and Ronnie Vint rekindled their romance in All Stars 2025

Are Harriett Blackmore and Ronnie Vint still together? Love Island relationship unveiled

Love Island All Stars 2025

Elma Pazar and Sammy Root coupled up on Love Island All Stars

Are Elma Pazar and Sammy Root still together? Love Island relationship revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025

Neighbours 'axed' again after 40 years less than two years after revival

Neighbours 'axed' again after 40 years, less than two years after revival

Love Island All Stars has seen various couples pair up

Which Love Island All Stars are still together? The 2025 relationships revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025

Fred Sirieix and Fruitcake have wed

Fred Sirieix secretly marries partner Fruitcake in lavish ceremony

Love Island All Stars couple Luca Bish and Grace Jackson came in second place

Are Luca Bish and Grace Jackson still together? Love Island relationship revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025

Love Island's Ekin-Su and Curtis Pritchard were together all the way through the show

Are Ekin-Su and Curtis Pritchard still together? Love Island relationship revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025

Gary Barlow of Take That performs on stage

Gary Barlow Songbook UK tour 2025: Tickets, dates, prices, venues and support acts revealed
Olly, who is already a friend of the station, said he was "buzzing" to be working alongside Mark

Olly Murs and Mark Wright announce new Heart show!

5ive in 1998

Where are Five now? 90s boyband's members, songs and breakup explained

Alesha Dixon is back as a judge on Britain's Got Talent

Alesha Dixon facts: Age, where she's from, children, husband and music career revealed

Michaela Strachan in 2024

Michaela Strachan facts: Springwatch presenter's age, partner, children and career explained
Natalie Cassidy is set to leave EastEnders in 2025

Natalie Cassidy fact file: Age, boyfriend, children and TV career revealed

Stacey Solomon is the mother of five children

How many children does Stacey Solomon have and how old are they?

Celebrities

MAFS Australia will return in 2025

When does MAFS Australia start in the UK?

Married at First Sight