Gogglebox star Josh Tapper marries long-term girlfriend Hannah as family share sweet pictures

25 March 2025, 11:23

Gogglebox star Josh Tapper has wed his girlfriend Hannah
Gogglebox star Josh Tapper has wed his girlfriend Hannah. Picture: Instagram/@amytappsx/Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

Josh Tapper was joined by his family as he wed his fiancée Hannah, years after quitting Gogglebox to begin his political career.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Gogglebox star Josh Tapper, 27, has tied the knot with his girlfriend Hannah following nine years of dating.

The TV favourite married his childhood sweetheart over the weekend, with Josh's sister Amy and parents, Jonathan and Nikki also in attendance.

Taking to Instagram Amy, 25, sent well-wishes to the newlyweds, writing: "The New Mr and Mrs Tapper!!😍😍 No words to describe this incredible day from start to finish…"

She added: "I’d say welcome to the family @hannahtapper_ but you’ve been apart of it for 9 years now… this just means officially forever😍 I love you both more than words will ever describe @joshtapper"

The Tapper family attending Josh's wedding
The Tapper family attending Josh's wedding. Picture: Instagram/@amytappsx

The Tapper family first gained fame back in 2013 as part of the original families on Channel 4's Gogglebox.

Speaking about taking part in the show, Nikki told The Sun: "We agreed to do the first series, which was just four weeks, and Jonathan said, ‘If we don’t like the first episode, I won’t be filming next week’, and they agreed."

Josh also revealed what it was like filming the series whilst at school, telling The Guardian: "It was like we were living two different lives. And it was exciting for me and [sister] Amy because we were at school at the time."

"It was all very surreal. You’d go to an award ceremony and then, the day after, we’d be back at school."

The Tapper family were part of the original Goggleboxers
The Tapper family were part of the original Goggleboxers. Picture: Getty

After leaving Gogglebox in 2017, Josh has gone on to carve out a successful political career, recently running as Labour MP for the Hertsmere constituency in 2024.

Prior to this Josh reportedly worked for the civil service, as well as volunteering for cancer care charities and food banks. He was also a trustee for a homelessness charity and Labour candidate in the 2022 local council elections.

