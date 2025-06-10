Gogglebox family The Malones announce death of beloved dog

Gogglebox family The Malones announce death of beloved dog. Picture: Channel 4 / Julie Malone - Instagram

By Alice Dear

The Malone Family have shared their heartbreak following the death of their Rottweiler called Bob, who has made many appearances on the hit Channel 4 show.

Tom Sr, Julie, Shaun and Tom Jr Malone announced over the weekend that one of their Rottweiler dogs, Bob, has died.

The Manchester-based family, who star on Channel 4's hit show Gogglebox, have been supported by friends, family and fans who have reached out following the passing of their beloved dog, who often made hilarious appearances on the show.

Taking to Instagram to share the devastating news, Shaun Malone shared a collection of pictures of Bob with the caption: "Today is the day we had to say goodbye to big bob, absolute great dog like a big cuddly bear."

Meanwhile, mum Julie shared her own tribute to Bob, sharing some more details about his last days: "Today we sad goodbye to our beautiful protective Bobby, he spent his last day doing what he loved, watching over the Grandchildren playing in the garden .We are heartbroken 💔 RIP our beautiful Big Bob xx."

Julie said Bob spent his last watching over the grandchildren playing in the garden. Picture: Tom Malone / Instagram

Tom Jr, who left Gogglebox back in 2021 to pursue other career opportunities, shared his own message following the death of Bob. He wrote on Instagram: "Good boy Bob….Rest easy big man."

Some of the Malone Family's Gogglebox co-stars have been offering words of support during this difficult time. Izzy and Ellie Warner, who also feature on the show, wrote: "So sorry to hear about Bobby, run free over the rainbow bridge," and: "Sending you all lots of love.”

This is the fourth dog the Malones have lost since 2018. Back in 2018, they said goodbye to their beloved boxer called Frank, and four years later they lost another dog called Lucy. In 2023, the family paid tribute to Dave, another Googlebox regular who had become a fan-favourite.