Gogglebox family The Malones announce death of beloved dog

10 June 2025, 13:12

Gogglebox family The Malones announce death of beloved dog
Gogglebox family The Malones announce death of beloved dog. Picture: Channel 4 / Julie Malone - Instagram
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Malone Family have shared their heartbreak following the death of their Rottweiler called Bob, who has made many appearances on the hit Channel 4 show.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tom Sr, Julie, Shaun and Tom Jr Malone announced over the weekend that one of their Rottweiler dogs, Bob, has died.

The Manchester-based family, who star on Channel 4's hit show Gogglebox, have been supported by friends, family and fans who have reached out following the passing of their beloved dog, who often made hilarious appearances on the show.

Taking to Instagram to share the devastating news, Shaun Malone shared a collection of pictures of Bob with the caption: "Today is the day we had to say goodbye to big bob, absolute great dog like a big cuddly bear."

Meanwhile, mum Julie shared her own tribute to Bob, sharing some more details about his last days: "Today we sad goodbye to our beautiful protective Bobby, he spent his last day doing what he loved, watching over the Grandchildren playing in the garden .We are heartbroken 💔 RIP our beautiful Big Bob xx."

Julie said Bob spent his last watching over the grandchildren playing in the garden
Julie said Bob spent his last watching over the grandchildren playing in the garden. Picture: Tom Malone / Instagram

Tom Jr, who left Gogglebox back in 2021 to pursue other career opportunities, shared his own message following the death of Bob. He wrote on Instagram: "Good boy Bob….Rest easy big man."

Some of the Malone Family's Gogglebox co-stars have been offering words of support during this difficult time. Izzy and Ellie Warner, who also feature on the show, wrote: "So sorry to hear about Bobby, run free over the rainbow bridge," and: "Sending you all lots of love.”

This is the fourth dog the Malones have lost since 2018. Back in 2018, they said goodbye to their beloved boxer called Frank, and four years later they lost another dog called Lucy. In 2023, the family paid tribute to Dave, another Googlebox regular who had become a fan-favourite.

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Dejon Noel-Williams' father Gifton is a famous football player

Who is Love Island's Dejon Noel-Williams' famous footballer dad Gifton?

Fern Britton has opened up about her weight loss

Fern Britton reveals the two life-changing things she did to lose five stone

Sophie Lee has opened up about her health journey on Love Island

Love Island's Sophie Lee bravely opens up about burn scars after shocking fire accident

Sophie Lee is a contestant on Love Island 2025

Love Island's Sophie Lee burn cause and treatment explained

Grant's tour goes on to offer a nostalgic journey through the film's iconic settings, including the quaint travel bookshop on Portobello Road and the famous blue door of Thacker's flat.

Hugh Grant gives hilarious Notting Hill set tour in unearthed video

Nick Knowles has married Katie Knowles

Nick Knowles, 62, marries wife Katie, 34, in lavish ceremony

Real reason Rachel Reeves is in the final episode of Clarkson's Farm, explained

Real reason Clarkson's Farm put flash image of Rachel Reeves in final episode

TV & Movies

Clarkson's Farm is rumoured to be returning for a fifth series

Clarkson's Farm season 5 release date revealed

TV & Movies

The best LGBTQ+ films and TV shows

Pride 2025: The best LGBTQ+ films and TV shows

TV & Movies

In an emotional video Liam revisited his old home and walked through the halls of his high school, reflecting on his early years.

When Liam Payne paid emotional visit to childhood bedroom: 'I'd imagine winning the lottery'

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Matalan is also embarking on a refurbishment programme

Full list of 10 new Matalan shops opening across the UK

News

Clarkson's Farm's Alan Townsend health update following heart surgery

Clarkson's Farm's Alan Townsend health update following heart surgery

Jessie J has spoken out regarding her cancer diagnosis

Jessie J gives health update after breast cancer diagnosis

Natasha Hamilton has spoken about her skin cancer diagnosis

Atomic Kitten's Natasha Hamilton reveals secret cancer battle in emotional interview

The episode begins with Jeremy discovering that Kaleb had started harvesting the crops without him

Jeremy Clarkson 'loses it' with Kaleb Cooper in pair's biggest row yet

TV & Movies

7 of the best LGBTQ+ books to read to your kids

Pride Month 2025: 9 of the best LGBTQ+ books to read to your kids

Lifestyle

Wicked For Good trailer easter eggs you missed

Wicked For Good trailer easter eggs you missed

Who plays Dorothy in 'Wicked: For Good'?

Who plays Dorothy in Wicked For Good?

Harriett Blackmore and Ronnie Vint are no longer together

Love Island's Harriett Blackmore and Ronnie Vint split after dramatically unfollowing each other
First look at 'Wicked: For Good' as spectacular trailer drops

First look at 'Wicked: For Good' as spectacular trailer drops

What to buy your loved ones this Christmas

Christmas Gift Guide 2024: What to buy your loved ones this year

Christmas

dele has won over millions of fans around the world and earned dozens of major music awards along the way.

Adele facts: Singer's age, relationship, net worth, songs and career explained

Romeo and Kim in March 2025

Romeo Beckham splits from girlfriend Kim Turnbull after seven months

Who is the Tin Man, the Lion and the Scarecrow in Wicked?

Who are Tin Man, Scarecrow and Lion in Wicked? Original identities revealed

Fans are keen to know what happens in Wicked Part Two

What happens in Wicked For Good? Full storyline of part 2 explained

Date and time Wicked For Good trailer will be released in UK

Date and time 'Wicked: For Good' trailer will be released in UK