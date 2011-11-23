Gok Wan gets fit for the big 40

Gok is getting ready to face the next decade

He may be teaching people how to accept their bodies, but Gok Wan has admitted he too suffers from the same image insecurities as some of the women he helps on his TV show.

The presenter has revealed that he started going to the gym just over a year ago, in preparation to turning 40.

"I'm going to be 40 in a couple of years...I exercise now, which I've (sic) never done in my life but I exercise regularly and have done for nearly a year and a half now" said Wan.

He also admitted that despite giving fashion advice he doesn't really follow it himself.

"I'm probably one of the worst-dressed people on TV" said Gok